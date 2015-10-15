Hear Meshuggah's "Bleed" Played on Sitar — Video

Eighteen-year-old Indian musician Rishabh Seen has uploaded footage of him playing Meshugah's "Bleed" on sitar. According to Seen, it is the fastest version of "Bleed" on the internet.

Seen said in an accompanying statement:

"To all the viewers, here are a few things I would like to mention about everything in this video, regarding which you might have some questionsTThis is the fastest version of 'Bleed' till now on the Internet (136 BPM).

"Firstly—I would like to give a special mention to my dear friend 'Josh Seguin' who is the guitarist for Mute the Saint and his band P.D.P as his own cover video of this song was the source of inspiration for me in which he played this song at 130 BPM. It was his playing and that pushed be to take it further to 136 BPM in this video.

"Secondly—The solo part was recorded live and no digital speed-ups were used for the whole song which is the reason why I missed a few strokes here and there.The sitar sounds a bit shabby because of 1 main reason - it has been forcefully tuned to D sharp where no sitar is tuned because of a standard scale length. I have kept it all real and taken it as far as I could take it.

"Thirdly—This cover is NOT at all to show off or like prove something, but just a sincere effort of putting something real which might be fun to watch and hear. This song became a part of my practice schedule so since I was able to push it, I wanted to give it a try. Love the original tempo's feel a lot, but here is just something which to me was an insane experience. Learnt a lot!

"Can't wait to share my band's original music as you read it!

"Thank you very much! - Rishabh Seen"