Hear the New LR Baggs Align Series Chorus and Delay Pedals in Action

While attending 2019 NAMM Show last month, we dropped by LR Baggs' booth to chat with Mike Newsom about the latest additions to the company's award-winning Align Series; the Align Chorus and Delay pedals. You can see and hear them in action in the clip above.

Created specifically for acoustic musicians, the Align Series integrates studio processing tools, a high-fidelity preamplifier with foundational tone-shaping EQ, proprietary effects, and the most pristine, all-discrete active DI LR Baggs has ever engineered. This highly versatile pedal series expands the tonal palette with a vast range of control that’s uniquely tailored to complement and enrich the voice of acoustic instruments.

The Align Chorus was designed with simple and intuitive controls that help the player dial-in a pleasing effect quickly and easily. A unique Size control blends two chorus voicings that interact with one another as the knob is turned. It’s essentially like adding more instruments as the user increases the size. Additionally, a Tone control shapes only the affected signal, enabling the ability to dial-in the perfect balance for the instrument.

The Align Delay brings a classic effect to acoustic musicians by optimizing the signal for high-fidelity instruments. LR Baggs has combined the most desirable qualities of both analog and digital circuitry to create the best possible sound with the convenient features of a modern platform. The Tap button sets the desired tempo or the Tap Tempo input can be used with an external time control device. The Tone control only effects the repeats, ranging from warm and analog-like to clear, digital-like echo–for a versatile effect that can be tailored to fit any musical context.

To find out more, head over to lrbaggs.com/align2019.