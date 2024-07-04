“Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025”: Heart postpone 2024 tour after Ann Wilson reveals she is undergoing cancer treatment

She continued, “Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing.”
Wilson reiterated she “really wishes” she could do the tour, which would have seen Heart visit 48 cities across the US and Canada, plus a UK and Europe summer tour in May, which the band and their team canceled, citing Wilson's operation. Heart was also due to open for Def Leppard and Journey in Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston this summer.
Ann & Nancy Wilson- Barracuda (2023.1010 @ LBC) - YouTube
The Royal Flush tour would have marked Ann and Nancy Wilson's first full tour together since 2019, following a hiatus between 2016 and 2019 due to family disputes.
After this hiatus, the two first performed together on October 10, 2023, when Ann Wilson invited her sister on stage at her solo show in Santa Rosa, California, for a surprise rendition of their 1977 hit Barracuda.
Before news of the cancelation hit, Total Guitar spoke to Heart’s Nancy Wilson about their longevity, the social media revival of Silver Wheels and what it was like to perform that Stairway to Heaven cover for Led Zeppelin.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.