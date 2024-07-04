“Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025”: Heart postpone 2024 tour after Ann Wilson reveals she is undergoing cancer treatment

Heart have announced they have canceled their 2024 dates after lead singer Ann Wilson revealed she is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” wrote Wilson in a statement posted to social media.

“The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it.

“And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

She continued, “Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing.”

Wilson reiterated she “really wishes” she could do the tour, which would have seen Heart visit 48 cities across the US and Canada, plus a UK and Europe summer tour in May, which the band and their team canceled, citing Wilson's operation. Heart was also due to open for Def Leppard and Journey in Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston this summer.

The Royal Flush tour would have marked Ann and Nancy Wilson's first full tour together since 2019, following a hiatus between 2016 and 2019 due to family disputes.

After this hiatus, the two first performed together on October 10, 2023, when Ann Wilson invited her sister on stage at her solo show in Santa Rosa, California, for a surprise rendition of their 1977 hit Barracuda.

Before news of the cancelation hit, Total Guitar spoke to Heart’s Nancy Wilson about their longevity, the social media revival of Silver Wheels and what it was like to perform that Stairway to Heaven cover for Led Zeppelin.