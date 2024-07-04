“Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025”: Heart postpone 2024 tour after Ann Wilson reveals she is undergoing cancer treatment

Ann Wilson is currently undergoing “a course of preventative chemotherapy” and hopes to be back on stage next year

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ann Wilson of Heart performs onstage during the Jim Irsay Collection Exhibit and Concert at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Heart have announced they have canceled their 2024 dates after lead singer Ann Wilson revealed she is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” wrote Wilson in a statement posted to social media. 

