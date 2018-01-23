Fender Unveils New Hot Rod Amplifiers

Fender has unveiled its new series of Hot Rod amplifiers. The new series includes the Hot Rod DeVille 212 IV, Hot Rod Deluxe IV, Pro Junior IV and the Blues Junior IV.

Fender Hot Rod DeVille 212 IV (Image credit: Fender)

Fender Hot Rod DeVille 212 IV ($999.99)

Fender has redesigned its Hot Rod DeVille 212 IV, updating it with modified preamp circuitry, smoother-sounding spring reverb and updated aesthetics. The 60-watt 2x12" combo includes a pair of 12" Celestion A-Type speakers, modified preamp circuitry and modified onboard spring reverb. The updated aesthetics include a lightweight pine cabinet, improved control panel texture and graphics, ivory pointer knobs, a steel- reinforced strap handle and lightly-aged silver grille cloth.

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV (Image credit: Fender)

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV ($799.99)

The updated Hot Rod Deluxe IV features modified preamp circuitry, smoother-sounding spring reverb and updated aesthetics. The 40-watt 1x12" combo includes a 12" Celestion A-Type speaker, modified preamp circuitry and modified onboard spring reverb. The updated aesthetics include a lightweight pine cabinet, improved control panel texture and graphics, ivory pointer knobs, a steel-reinforced strap handle and lightly-aged silver grille cloth.

Fender Pro Junior IV (Image credit: Fender)

Fender Pro Junior IV ($499.99)

The 15- watt Pro Junior IV comes with a modified volume circuit and a classic tweed appearance. It includes a 10” Jensen P10R speaker, a modified volume circuit with tighter bass, a lacquered tweed covering, vintage-style Fifties grille cloth, a chrome control panel with red jewel light and a leather handle.

Fender Blues Junior IV (Image credit: Fender)

Fender Blues Junior IV ($599.99)

The new Blues Junior IV adds modified preamp circuitry, smoother-sounding spring reverb and improved aesthetics. The 15-watt amp includes a 12" Celestion A- Type speaker, modified preamp circuitry and modified onboard spring reverb. The updated aesthetics include an improved control panel texture and graphics, ivory pointer knobs, a steel-reinforced strap handle and lightly-aged silver grille cloth.

For more about the new Hot Rod amplifiers, stop by fender.com.