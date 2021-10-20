UK amp firm Hiwatt announces new addition to its 2021 line-up: beer

UK amp-maker Hiwatt has announced a collaboration with London-based craft brewers Drop Project, releasing its first beer.

The 4.5% pale ale, dubbed Rider, was apparently created with the brief that it “must be ideal for sinking in the pub whilst enjoying great live music”.

Drop Project put its brewing knowhow to work and came up with Rider, which Hiwatt says “like our amps, has a refreshingly sweet top, rounded out with an explosive citrusy bottom end”.

We can’t be 100% certain if anyone has described any Hiwatt amp as having an “explosive citrusy bottom end” before, but then Jimmy Page played them, and he co-wrote Lemon Song, so we guess that checks out…

(Image credit: Hiwatt)

The amp-maker says the beer’s packaging has also been inspired by its tones, stating:

“The can art is inspired by the sweeping sine waves truly unique to the Hiwatt tone crossed with the connection between soundwaves and mother nature's natural wavy elements; be it land or sea.”

OK, we will admit they lost us on that last bit, but we can agree that there is often a direct connection between drinking beer and things going wavy.

Having designed a beer for enjoying in live environments, Hiwatt has seen fit to celebrate the launch with a show at London venue The Black Heart, featuring Bad Nerves, Gender Roles and Talk Show on November 3, 2022.

Head to the Hiwatt Facebook page for more info.