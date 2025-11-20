“We are sorry for any inconvenience”: Ritchie Blackmore’s band cancels all remaining tour dates, citing medical reasons

Blackmore's Night – Ritchie Blackmore's neo-medieval folk rock band – have canceled all of their remaining 2025 tour dates, citing medical reasons.

The show in Newton, New Jersey, was the first to be announced as “postponed” on November 15. Wilmington, Delaware, followed just two days later, with a further announcement yesterday stating that the remainder of the tour has been postponed indefinitely.

Candice Night, Blackmore's wife and bandmate, also confirmed the cancellation on social media, writing, “All Blackmores Night shows postponed at this point due to medical reasons. We are sorry for any inconvenience.” The new dates of the freshly postponed shows haven’t been announced or confirmed yet.

Earlier this year, the former Deep Purple guitarist's health sparked concern after Night revealed that he “had a heart attack about a year and a half ago, and he's got six stents in his heart at this point.”

She further explained the guitarist is also “battling arthritis and some gout issues,” which are impacting traveling and touring plans.

Night also mentioned that “standing on stage, even standing with the guitars is tricky,” and that Blackmore was also warned by his medical team not the fly, potentially hindering touring plans beyond the States.

Back in 2016, Blackmore was honest about the physical toll of touring, and even gave his two cents on why he thinks Deep Purple are still touring relentlessly.