“A love letter to the retro sound and aesthetic that has shaped my music”: Suhr unveils its 2026 line-up – kicking off with new signatures for Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden and Lady Gaga’s riffer Tim Stewart

NAMM 2026: Suhr Guitars has unveiled its line-up of electric guitars for 2026, including a debut signature guitar for Good Charlotte linchpin Benji Madden, two new signatures for Pete Thorn, and more of its OSO short-scale models

Madden’s new axe is the headline act, having switched to the brand after becoming “obsessed” with its guitars over the past few years. An influential figure in the rise of 2000s pop-punk, Madden was previously signed to Music Man, releasing a signature with the band at the height of their powers in 2004.

Speaking to Guitar World last year, he says a growing love of vintage guitars inspired the switch, comparing the brand’s builds to “old cars.” And, as he hinted back then, his new T-type signature model hinges on a simplistic setup, with twin P-90 pickups as its beating heart, and what looks to be a roasted maple neck.

Beyond that, there are signatures galore, and a heavy dose of Telecaster silhouettes, with models for Big Wreck's Ian Thornley and genre-fluid maverick Andy Wood, building on the Classic T template in various ways.

Lady Gaga's shredder-in-chief, Tim Stewart, has done likewise, but also adds a rather fetching all-black offset to the mix, which has been featuring on the Mayhem Ball tour in recent months.

Thornley's 2026 signature features a natural-look finish and a versatile twin humbucker design, with four controls for, presumably, dominion over the Volume and Tone of each pickup. The Andy Wood model, while also armed with double ’buckers, looks decidedly more modern, coming in contrasting Red and Blue colorways.

It's Pete Thorn, recently recruited for the SatchVai Band, who bucks the trend, with him and prog guitarist James Norbert Ivanyi going for S-type models. As confirmed by Thorn, his HH signatures have a refreshed look, with a hardtail Suhr tremolo and whammy bar, gold top hat knobs, and his signature soft-V neck shape.

The Ivanyi Antique Modern, meanwhile, has been years years in the making, and is “a bespoke instrument refined coalescence of modern performance and enduring philosophy.” It, too, he says, “is a love letter to the retro sound and aesthetic that has shaped my music from the very beginning.”

Specs include a lightweight alder body, roasted maple neck, ebony fingerboard, aged clay inlays, for a subtle but effective twist on traditional mother-of-pearl, vintage bent black saddles, a custom antique nitrocellulose relic finish, signature low-profile tremolo bar, signature electronics, and two unique colour options: Russet Brown and Antique Yellow.

Non-signature models take in revised editions of Suhr's stunted 24.625” OSO short-scale guitars, launched at NAMM last year to much intrigue, a Classic T Pine line, and, for classic Strat fans, new Classic S Studio and Classic S Neoteric models.

With the surprise news that one of its biggest artists, Mateus Asato, is heading off to pastures new, Suhr isn’t resting on its laurels, with some slick designs for 2026.

See Suhr for more.