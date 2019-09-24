Hughes & Kettner brings the Black Spirit 200 to the floor with feature-packed pedalboard amp

Hughes & Kettner has announced the Black Spirit 200 Floor, a floor-based version of its all-powerful Black Spirit 200 Head and Combo guitar amps.

This new version essentially combines a pedalboard amp with H&K’s MIDI controller, and adds a few new features to boot.

Like the rest of the Black Spirit family, the Floor version boasts a 200W output and four all-analog channels - clean, crunch, lead and ultra - plus built-in digital reverb, delay and modulation effects, as well as a Sagging control to adjust the amp-like feel.

New features include two programmable true bypass pre-loops for integrating existing pedals, plus a Monitor In, which allows you to blend a personal FOH monitor mix with your amp signal to be sent to a headphones out or speaker out.

There’s also a new Direct 7 mode, where you can assign one preset to each of the board’s seven buttons to access seven presets without having to change banks.

A Red Box AE+ DI out makes for easy recording of H&K’s ‘Spirit’ tone generator, which emulates tube-amp dynamics from a solid-state amp.

Its amp tones may be all-analog, but H&K’s latest venture could pose a serious threat to other floor-based amp modelers.

The Black Spirit 200 Floor is available now for €899 (approx $1,000). Head over to Hughes & Kettner for more.