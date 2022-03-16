Hughes & Kettner unveils ultra-compact StompMan pedal amp

The downsized version of the AmpMan format boasts the brand's fully analog Spirit Tone Generator technology and a Sagging knob, which dictates power amp saturation

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled the latest installment to its range of pedal amps – the StompMan, which takes the company’s celebrated AmpMan format and reimagines it as a stompbox-style unit.

Despite its size, the StompMan looks to be one powerful beast, and boasts Hughes & Kettner’s proprietary Spirit Tone Generator technology – the same circuitry found on the much larger Spirit AmpMan line.

Under the hood, it features a fully analog circuit that promises an authentic tone and ultra-direct, dynamic feel akin to larger conventional tube amps, and is said to be a professional-grade hub that brings out the best in players’ prized effects pedals.

Another impressive feat is the 50 watts of power it delivers, depending on the connected speaker impedance, which works alongside the exclusive Sagging knob – a neat addition that aims to color your tone further by controlling the power amp saturation.

As for controls, the Sagging parameter is joined by Tone, Gain, Master, Presence and Resonance Knobs. While Master sets the overall output level, Tone and Gain work together to dial in the amp’s response.

Elsewhere, the Presence and Resonance knobs are said to be capable of accessing a full sweep of classic clean and sounds, and, when paired with appropriate preamp and stompbox accessories, a wealth of modern heavy tones.

There are also two footswitches: the Bypass/FX Loop switch, which removes the onboard preamp from the signal chain, and Solo, which works with a rear-attached secondary volume pot to access up to six dBs of boost.

Other notable appointments include the adjustable FX Loop, which lets you bring in reverb and delay pedals, and a Trim pot that helps you find that “sonic sweet spot”.

An official US price is yet to be confirmed, but the StompMan will be shipping this month for €199.

For more information, visit Hughes & Kettner.

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.