Hughes & Kettner unveils feature-packed Spirit AmpMan line of compact pedal amps

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled two new pedal amps, which pack a series of smart features into a compact chassis, including the company's award-winning, all-analog Spirit Tone generator technology.

Arriving in the form of the AmpMan Classic and AmpMan Modern, both pedals feature a 50-watt Ultra-Responsive power amp, delivering a punch and feel that vows to rival that of any similarly rated tube power amp.

Other universal features include two distinct channels on each pedal, which offer up a wide range of tones from vintage twangs to classic rock tones for the Classic, and pristine cleans to high-gain metal sounds for the Modern.

Said to deliver a "spine-tingling dynamic response", each pedal promises to stay true to its musical character at any level.

Each iteration also comes equipped with the latest version of the brand's Red Box AE+ cabinet emulator, which seeks to provide flexible tone-shaping capabilities.

Offering up to eight distinct, zero-latency cab models to choose from, the AmpMan pedals seek to avoid the hassles of on-stage mic'ing and aim to deliver "glorious direct sound".

Tonal adjustments come by way of dedicated tone, resonance, presence and sagging controls for each channel, with additional gain, volume and master volume knobs offering greater nuances when sculpting your tone.

Built-in footswitches for channel select, boost and solo also appear for easy operation. An added FX loops works alongside a built-in noise gate to allow for seamless integration with other effects, including reverbs and delays.

Labelled as "the go-to solution on stage and in the studio", the AmpMan collection of pedals are described as "worthy heirs" to the original Hughes & Kettner 1991 TubeMan pedal.

Both pedals are available now for $349. For more info, visit Hughes & Kettner.