As I lay Dying have just premiered a new music video for their cover of "Electric Eye." Head over to Ultimate Guitar now to watch the guys in the band battle radioactive scorpions in the desert, or check out the video below.

The "Electric Eye" cover comes from the band's latest release, the Decas EP, which features new tracks, covers and remixes from the band.

The EP is meant to celebrate the band's 10 years anniversary.