Ibanez goes for gold with striking metallic-finished AEWC10 cutaway acoustics

Who says eye-popping finishes are only for pointy electrics? Certainly not Ibanez, which has introduced the AEWC10 acoustic guitar in three arresting metallic finishes.

The new guitar, which perhaps not coincidentally, Ibanez says offers “electric-like playability,” comes in Silver High Gloss, Rose Gold High Gloss and Dark Gold High Gloss.

Features on the acoustic include a spruce top, sapele back and sides, nyatoh neck and 20-fret walnut fingerboard with offset white dot inlays.

Image 1 of 3 AEWC10 in Silver (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 3 AEWC10 in Rose Gold (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 3 of 3 AEWC10 in Dark Gold (Image credit: Ibanez)

There are also chrome diecast tuners, Ibanez Advantage bridge pins and a water decal soundhole rosette.

Electronics are an Ibanez AEQ-2T undersaddle pickup and preamp with onboard tuner.

For more information on the AEWC10, head to Ibanez.