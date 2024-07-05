Tim Henson’s Ibanez nylon-string signature guitar was one of 2023’s best-selling acoustics – now, it’s finally been made available as a left-handed version

By
published

The Polyphia virtuoso’s best-selling signature made its debut in 2022, and has since become a staple of Henson's guitar arsenal

Ibanez TOD10NL
(Image credit: Ibanez)

When Polyphia released Playing God in 2022 – a song that gave fans a glimpse of Tim Henson's elusive new Ibanez nylon-string model – it proved to be a huge hit.

It was the perfect springboard for the launch of what was revealed to be Henson’s signature nylon-string electric acoustic, the Ibanez TOD10N, a year later, which subsequently became Reverb's best-selling acoustic of 2023

