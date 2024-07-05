Tim Henson’s Ibanez nylon-string signature guitar was one of 2023’s best-selling acoustics – now, it’s finally been made available as a left-handed version

Now, Ibanez has released the TOD10NL, a left-handed model that extends the love to the lesser catered-for lefties – even if it arrived some 14 weeks after a miniature version, modeled by Henson’s dog on Instagram.
A thin, modified FRH-bodied build with fan bracing, it is made from a solid Sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides.
It features a 22-fret walnut fretboard emblazoned with Henson's eye-catching Tree of Death inlay design, and a C-shape nyatoh neck – all the same specs that made the rightie model so popular.
