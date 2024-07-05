Tim Henson’s Ibanez nylon-string signature guitar was one of 2023’s best-selling acoustics – now, it’s finally been made available as a left-handed version

When Polyphia released Playing God in 2022 – a song that gave fans a glimpse of Tim Henson's elusive new Ibanez nylon-string model – it proved to be a huge hit.

It was the perfect springboard for the launch of what was revealed to be Henson’s signature nylon-string electric acoustic, the Ibanez TOD10N, a year later, which subsequently became Reverb's best-selling acoustic of 2023.

Now, Ibanez has released the TOD10NL, a left-handed model that extends the love to the lesser catered-for lefties – even if it arrived some 14 weeks after a miniature version, modeled by Henson’s dog on Instagram.

A thin, modified FRH-bodied build with fan bracing, it is made from a solid Sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides.

It features a 22-fret walnut fretboard emblazoned with Henson's eye-catching Tree of Death inlay design, and a C-shape nyatoh neck – all the same specs that made the rightie model so popular.

Its sleek design is iced with a walnut bridge and gold classical tuners, with its tones ushering out from a Fishman S-Core pickup and augmented with Ibanez's AEQ210TF preamp with an onboard tuner.

The pickup is active, so a 9V battery is a requirement, but well worth it for an authentic-sounding nylon that benefits from the thin, speed-friendly genetics of an Ibanez electric guitar.

The Ibanez TOD10NL is available today and costs $699.99. As with the right-handed version, it is only available in Transparent Black.

Jump on over to Ibanez for more information.

In related Polyphia guitar news, Henson's fellow riff-maker Scott LePage has teased a stunning all-white Ibanez Xiphos signature model.