Ibanez unveils eye-popping Antique Flamingo Pink and Surf Green-finished Artwood Vintage acoustics

Tired of scrolling through page after page of identically finished acoustic guitars? Well, Ibanez might just have the acoustics for you with the latest head-turning additions to its Artwood Vintage line-up.

The AVC11MH doesn’t hold back, with the option of pre-worn Antique Flamingo Pink and Surf Green - no plain ol’ satin natural here.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

There are tonal benefits promised, too, with a Thermo Aged (ie, torrefied) solid okoume top and Thermo Aged bracing, which aim to deliver the tone of a much older, well-aged acoustic.

The Grand Concert-sized six-string is rounded off with okoume back and sides, a soft-V shape neck, ovangkol fretboard and bridge, plus a bone nut and saddle.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Today's best Ibanez AVC11MH Artwood Vintage deals No price information Check Amazon

Once you get over the novelty of seeing Flamingo in the finish name, we actually reckon these strike a nice balance between a pop of color and a natural look, as opposed to solid-color gloss acoustic finishes.

The price is right, too: $499 secures you this particularly striking acoustic - more info is available from Ibanez USA.