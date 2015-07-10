IK Multimedia Releases Future Synths and Hugh Padgham Drums Sound Libraries for SampleTank 3

IK Multimedia has announced the availability of two new sound libraries for SampleTank 3 for Mac and PC.

Exclusively made for the ultimate sound and groove workstation, these collections are: Future Synths, a comprehensive collection of synthesizer leads, pads, basses and more that are perfect for all kinds of electronic dance music from big room EDM to underground techno.

Hugh Padgham Drums, a massive library of drum kits and MIDI patterns that give producers adjustable control of Hugh Padgham's unique "stone room" sound, as heard on his classic works with Phil Collins, The Human League, Abba's Frida Lyngstad and countless others.

Future Synths

The brand new Future Synths sound library provides a lifetime's worth of sound design knowledge at the flick of a button. Inspired by the pumping sounds of Hardwell, Tiesto, Afrojack and other top-tier artists, it comes with 150 easy-to-use instruments that can be used to make everything from hands-in-the-air EDM anthems to slamming underground techno bangers and beyond.

Future Synths is a one-stop shop of essential synth sounds specifically tuned for the dancefloor. It has 40 leads that drift from clean to crystalline, 40 big and bold synth basses, 25 dreamy atmospheric pads, 30 uniquely modern plucks and 15 contemporary FX.

In all cases, these synth sounds have been designed to give SampleTank 3 users access to the same ultra-futuristic sound palette used by today's most famous electronic dance music producers.

Hugh Padgham Drums

SampleTank 3's already impressive rhythm section just got even better. Hugh Padgham Drums is a new high-definition Sound Library with over 3,600 drum kit samples and 240 MIDI patterns recorded by the eponymous engineer-producer in an extremely live-sounding stone room with multiple microphones. Musicians are able to adjust the mix of each instrument to include both room-miked and close-miked samples. This provides reverby rhythms (like the "gated drum sound") that maintain their punch and aggressiveness - just like Padgham's work in the '80s.

The library lets musicians play with his signature sound by providing 20 drum kit instruments that each offer an adjustable amount of room atmosphere that can be dialed in for artistic flair. There are 2 kick drums, 2 snare drums, 6 toms, 5 cymbals and plenty of hi-hats, and all of these hits are provided with multiple velocities and round-robin samples. It's just the ticket for getting that tone that Padgham used for Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" and Frida Lyngstad of Abba's "I Know There's Something Going On."

Hugh Padgham Drums also includes 240 MIDI patterns evocative of the man's classic works. These patterns have been programmed by IK's team of experts to inspire new on-the-spot percussive ideas.

Though its sonic palette makes it ideal for rock and pop productions, Hugh Padgham Drums are also a great fit for metal, EDM and film score music due to each sample's room mic adjustability and the versatility of the samples themselves.

SampleTank 3

SampleTank 3 is IK Multimedia's expandable ultimate sound and groove workstation for Mac and PC. It features an intuitive workflow that allows musicians to quickly and easily get down to the business of making music. Its massive and expandable sound library (with over 33GB of content!) has inspired countless hit songs and recordings. With its constant stream of new content, SampleTank 3 continues to be the industry standard for professional sound.

Perfect control

These new sound libraries have been designed to be experienced with IK's growing range of companion hardware controllers. The new Hugh Padgham Drums are perfect for IK's iRig Pads groove production controller, while traditional keyboard players will find that the portability and universality of IK's iRig Keys or iRig Keys PRO can't be matched when it comes to playing Future Synths.

Pricing and availability

The Future Synths and Hugh Padgham Drums sound libraries for SampleTank 3 are available now via the IK online store and the SampleTank 3 Custom Shop for a special introductory price of just $/€79.99* each.

*All prices excluding taxes

For more information about these new libraries, visit ikmultimedia.com. For more about SampleTank, head here.