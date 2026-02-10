“Everything you need to create truly iconic tones”: Fractal goes up against Neural DSP and IK Multimedia with ICONS – its first-ever plugin

Fractal has entered the plugin world for the first time in a seismic move that sees the modeler specialist go up against Neural DSP and IK Multimedia in another corner of the market.

As one of the guitar world’s earliest pioneers in amp modeling and multi-effects pedals, Fractal has amassed a loyal player base dedicated to its various hardware products, which include the AM4, VP4, FM9 and beyond.

Its efforts so far have been solely focused on physical stompboxes, meaning Fractal has been contending with the Neural DSP Quad Cortex, IK Multimedia TONEX, Fender Tone Master Pro, and Line 6 Helix, among many others, with competition in the digital gear market reaching new highs over the past few years.

Now, though, Fractal has branched out into the digital sphere with ICONS – a brand-first release that puts Fractal’s acclaimed amp modeling and effects tones into a native plugin for DAWs and desktops.

It’s the first drop of many, which will form part of a wider plugin roll-out that will eventually look to position Fractal as a serious competitor to Neural DSP’s own Archetype plugin range, Line 6’s Helix Native offering, and IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube suite.

Fractal Audio Systems Presents ICONS: FULLERTON - YouTube Watch On

ICONS will also be going up against some other established names in the amp and effects plugin realm, including the Universal Audio Paradise Guitar Studio and Positive Grid Bias platform.

But, like we say, Fractal commands a particular stronghold in the market, and the thought of having its world-class modeling tech available as a native plugin for the first time – something, it should be said, that has been a long time coming – is a very tempting prospect indeed.

The first ICONS drop is dubbed “Fullerton”, and it features 36 US-style amps. In other words, it comes loaded with a bunch of Fender-inspired amp models, stretching the sonic spectrum from 1950s Tweeds, 1960s Black Panels, 1970s Silver Panels and more.

At first glance, it’s a really, really comprehensive assortment of Fender models, with amps inspired by Princetons, VibroVerbs, Bassmans, Twins, Deluxes, Supers and plenty more. And, like Fractal’s hardware pedals, these are fully interactive analog amps – no captures here – with corresponding tone-tweaking EQs and controls.

(Image credit: Fractal Audio)

They’re joined by a range of DynaCabs specifically chosen for the included amp types, as well as a range of stompbox and studio effects lifted directly from Axe-Fx. More than a dozen drive pedals, as well as delays, reverbs, modulations and EQs, are all included in the drop.

As mentioned, ICONS is set to be a series of plugin drops, and there’s plenty of scope for Fractal to expand what is already shaping up to be a very promising venture.

“In short, ICONS delivers the sound and feel that Fractal Audio is known for, now available for your DAW or desktop, with everything you need to create truly iconic tones,” Fractal says.

“ICONS is not an Axe-Fx in software – its effect blocks feature streamlined types and controls that make it fast and natural to create great, complete tones centered on the amp and cab.”

The whole ICONS suite is available for $299.

Visit Fractal for more.