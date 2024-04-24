“TONEX ONE represents a revolution for guitar and bass players”: IK Multimedia’s new $179 pocket-sized TONEX pedal packages the firm’s game-changing amp and rig modeling powers into an absurdly small format

IK Multimedia has announced the TONEX One – an absurdly compact mini pedal version of its AI modeling, amp-cloning, overdrive-replicating TONEX Pedal.

In essence, the firm has sought to place all of the larger model’s tonal powers in a very affordable $179 pedal that could quite comfortably fit onto even the busiest pedalboards.

We know what you’re thinking: surely, with a pedal that small, IK Multimedia has had to compromise somehow. Well, yes and no.

Sure, the onboard control set is (understandably) heavily streamlined – there are only three dual-function micro parameters, as well as one main control knob – and the connectivity isn’t as versatile, but that was always going to be the trade-off with a unit this small.

Apart from that, the TONEX One looks to be a lot of very powerful kit in a very small package. As per IK Multimedia, it delivers the same “hyper-realistic” amp, cab and pedal tones as the TONEX pedal, but in a pocket-sized form factor.

In keeping with the TONEX line, these tones are all AI Machine Modeled using a technology that players themselves can also use to model their own gear. In other words, TONEX One players can use this tiny gizmo alongside the included TONEX SE modeler to clone their own equipment.

It is worth noting that, to model your own kit, such tech needs to be used alongside a re-amping box, and only distortion, overdrive, fuzz, boost and EQ pedals can be modeled. Modulation and delay effects aren’t part of the deal.

As mentioned, IK Multimedia has sacrificed its onboard control set to streamline the TONEX platform. Here, there are three dual-function parameters (with customizable RGB retro-illuminated knobs) that cover Bass/Gate, Mid/Comp and Treble/Reverb.

Most of the heavy lifting comes from the USB-C jack, which links the TONEX One to the aforementioned TONEX SE software, to ToneNET (where over 25,000 Tone Models can be accessed and closely edited), and turns it into an audio interface.

The USB-C also grants access to preset management. Players can store up to 20 presets from the 200-plus Tone Models that come as stock or, as mentioned, they have the ToneNet at their disposal.

With all that said, it looks like it could be another game-changing bit of kit from IK Multimedia. Where the pedal may drop points with some players for its USB-C reliance and tiny control set, it seemingly makes up for it in terms of sheer power.

Plus, it is an ergonomic trade-off that comes with the territory of opting for a modeling micro pedal. There’s always the larger TONEX Pedal as an alternative.

As an amp pedal, a stand-in drive pedal or a rig replacement – or even a backup for any of the above – it looks pretty compelling.

Or, as IK Multimedia suggest,”Use 2 TONEX One pedals to create a killer stereo rig or place multiple units in series for tone stacking and boosting lead and rhythm tones.

“TONEX One represents a revolution for guitar and bass players,” the firm adds. “Throw it in the gig bag and never leave home without the best rigs in the world.”

Guitar World contributor Alex Lynham has already got his hands on it, and he said “it could be the ultimate pocket-sized pedal platform”.

The TONEX One is available now for $179.

Head over to IK Multimedia to find out more.