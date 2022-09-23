Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The metal issue! Guitarists from the biggest metal bands on the planet speak about their quests for ultimate heaviness!

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

In a huge special feature, guitarists from five of the biggest and best metal bands on the planet speak about their new albums and the gear and techniques used in the quest for ultimate heaviness. We profile up-and-coming rising stars of metal. The art of metal guitar is analysed in 10 landmark songs from across the decades. And, if you’re itching to get playing, you can learn the trademark techniques of these titans of metal with our ‘play in the style of’ lessons.

Featured inside: Metallica, Machine Head, Iron Maiden, Amon Amarth, Black Sabbath, Lamb Of God, Arch Enemy, Slipknot, Pantera, Animals As Leaders, Mastodon, and more!

Interviews:

Slipknot's Mick Thomson & Jim Root

"Metal can go in a million different directions!" – The new Slipknot album is the band's most eclectic to date, with experimentation amid the fury. Guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson reveal all...

Amon Amarth's Olavi Mikkonen & Johan Söderberg

The sheer power of Amon Amarth comes from two guitarists with no-frills gear. "I just use one pickup and volume and that’s it!" explains Mikkonen...

Machine Head's Robb Flynn

In a revitalised Machine Head, leader Robb Flynn is playing as fast and heavy as ever – while also channelling Bob Marley!

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton & Willie Adler

"To improve your metal chops, work on your triplets" – For the two guitarists in Lamb Of God, the heaviest riffs are all about groove...

Arch Enemy's Michael Amott

Arch Enemy’s riffs are “a merciless onslaught of fast picking”. But there’s also room for “sexy” vibrato. Michael Amott explains...

Plus! Pop-punk up-and-comers Pale Waves

For this fast-rising punk-pop band there’s only one way to play guitar: “Loud!”

Learn To Play:

Black Sabbath - Paranoid

John Mayer - I Guess I Just Feel Like

Larkin Poe - Bad Spell

Breakestra - Cramp Your Style

Reviews:

Epiphone Noel Gallagher Rivier

Gretsch Electromatic Jet G5220 & Baritone G5260

Cordoba Stage nylon-string electro

Walrus Audio Lore delay/reverb pedal

Plus!

Guitar Lesson: Play Like Jeff Beck

Competition: Win an Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard in stunning Appetite Burst finish!

Free G7th Performance 3 Capo worth £39.95 when you subscribe to Total Guitar!

Plus! Huge savings on the magazine price when you subscribe for six months.

Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.