Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Wolfgang Van Halen – Believe The Hype!

Cover Feature:

Wolfgang Van Halen: Believe The Hype! As WVH takes his soloing to new heights on 'Mammoth II', here, talking to TG, he gives his thoughts on writing lead breaks as if they’re songs, the melodic influence of David Gilmour, using two-handed tapping, and recording with his late father’s iconic Frankenstein guitar.

Total Guitar breaks down the summer's biggest guitar albums, with Track By Track features on the Foo Fighters' 'But Here We Are', Queens Of The Stone Age's 'In Times New Roman' and Avenged Sevenfold's 'Life Is But A Dream'.

Plus! Rock Icons Lesson: Get inside the playing styles of rock’s most influential guitarists, from trailblazers Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton to later mavericks like Tom Morello and Matt Bellamy

Interviews:

• Squid

For the two guitarists in this experimental post-punk act, normal rules do not apply. As they put it: “We’ve never wanted to come across like we’re doing things properly!”

• The Lemon Twigs

The Long Island two-piece's brand of power-pop has a new sense of refinement – plus some classic guitar heroics

• Nita Strauss

She can shred with the best of them, but Strauss' new solo album features ‘radio songs’ with guest-star vocalists – plus a showdown with mentor Marty Friedman

• Jake Kiszka

Rock heroes Greta Van Fleet are on a mission to explore new territory. For guitarist Jake Kiszka, this means different techniques, random guitars and all-improvised solos. "Stagnation," he says, "is a form of death."

• Also inside: Mutoid Man! Hotwax!

Learn To Play:

• Kiss – 'Detroit Rock City'

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – 'Black Summer'

• Queens Of The Stone Age – 'Emotion Sickness'

Reviews:

• Gibson Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard

• Walrus Audio Fundamental Series

• EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15w 1x10 Combo

• IK Multimedia TONEX Pedal

• Two Notes ReVolt Guitar

• Apogee Jam X

Competition:

Win! An EVH Wolfgang WG Standard QM worth £689

Plus!

• Five ways to use minor 7th arpeggios

• Write a Britpop-style hit!

• The FX Factor: Essential pitch shifter basics

