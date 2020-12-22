Introducing your 2020 Bassist of the Year, Danny Sapko

Bassist of the Year 2020 has been a long, winding road paved with many difficult decisions, but after tallying up the public vote, judges' picks and Guitar World staff choices for each category, we're finally able to announce your victors.

Guitarist of the Year 2020 winners (Image credit: Future) • Electric Guitarist of the Year 2020: Igor Paspalj

• Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2020: Alan Gogoll

• Young Guitarist of the Year 2020: Juho Ranta-Maunus

• Guitar Teacher of the Year 2020: Mike Papapavlou

We're absolutely thrilled to reveal that the winner of Bassist of the Year 2020 is Danny Sapko. The 27-year-old blew our minds with his excellent funk playing, intuitive feel for the groove and solid judgement when it comes to playing sophisticated lines that serve the song without descending into pointless showing off.

The slick fingerstyle that he showcases in his video clip encompasses all the tricks of the modern bass arsenal – strummed chords, the floating thumb technique, tapping and the expected slap and pop – while the line itself remains catchy and memorable.

Although Danny makes a point of showing us his ferocious picking speed with a flurry of 32nd notes right at the end, his playing remains tasteful as heck throughout. Congratulations from our guest judges Doug Wimbish, Tracy Wormworth and Scott Reeder, and from Bass Player editor Joel McIver.

In his entry video, Danny played a Chowny NT4 bass guitar through an Aguilar head and cab.

Along with being the proud new owner of a Spector Performer 4 bass, Danny will receive a feature in both print and online editions of Bass Player, and record a professionally shot performance video.

Guitarist of the Year will return in 2021.