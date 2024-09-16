“If you’re a country music fan, who doesn’t put these guys on their Mount Rushmore to record with?”: Vince Gill, John Osborne and Brent Mason tapped for a new single – and it's an all-star tribute to the Telecaster

By
published

Tele-Man brings together some of country music’s finest guitarists for a tribute to the genre's finest electric guitar

Vince Gill, John Osborne, and Brent Mason
(Image credit: Evan Mattingly, John Shearer, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

If you ask Alexa to define 'country music turned up to 11', she might just point you to the new star-studded single from Ira Dean and Ronnie Dunn.

Tele-Man, a song about – who’d have guessed it – the Fender Telecaster sees the pair recruit some seismic talents in the form of country greats Vince Gill, John Osborne, and Brent Mason.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.