Is Gator's new Frameworks design the “ultimate solution” to the seat/stand combo for guitarists?

You might want to sit down for this: Gator has released the newest addition to its guitar seat/stand combo line with the GFW-GTR-SEATDLX.

The specialists in ergonomic music accessories – who recently released their own guitar closet hanging bags – have taken the unique features of their previous guitar stands and packaged them into what they call the “ultimate solution” for the modern guitar player.

With an emphasis on minimizing performance space and maximizing efficiency, the nifty design includes a conveniently placed neck yoke on the back of the chair which has room for your electric guitar.

(Image credit: Gator)

Eliminating the need for a separate guitar stand, the seat also supports acoustic guitars and bass guitars.

The GFW-GTR-SEATDLX features a three-point height adjustment system for greater control over optimal seating position, a 76mm-thick padded seat for increased comfort over longer performances and rubber feet to avoid any mid-gig slippage.

In a bid to make the seat/stand even more user-friendly, the collapsible design is constructed with storage and transport in mind.

Visit Gator Frameworks to find out more.