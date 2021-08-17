This PRS Private Stock Custom "Sculpture" might just be the lightest Custom 24 ever created

Often, when we see people custom-building electric guitars, they do it with the sole aim of making their six-string as outlandish as possible. Be it one of the wacky and wonderful creations from this year’s Great Guitar Build Off, or any of Minarik Guitars’ eye-popping axes, many custom builds we see have an eye for the theatrical.

For its own custom build, however, Ish Guitars – purveyor of fine instruments – has taken a radically different approach to the custom model mold, and has instead gone the complete opposite direction in a bid to make the lightest PRS Private Stock Custom 24 ever created.

The result? Well, something pretty spectacular, really.

Dubbed the PRS Private Stock Sculpture, the supremely stripped-back six-string was made with two goals in mind: to build a Custom 24 that doubles as a work of art, and to make the lightest model the range has ever seen.

(Image credit: Ish Guitars)

Jesse Wilson, Ish Guitars founder, said, “This was a crazy idea that came out of my brain many years ago. This build actually started in 2018, about three and a half years ago. Totally worth the wait.”

Brace yourselves, because this is going to be one quick-fire spec sheet overview. The 3.9lbs guitar, which features a spruce top, mahogany body, mahogany neck and rosewood board, sports a magnificently bright white colorway, and features a single wraparound-style bridge.

For an added luxurious bonus, the guitar features a helluva lot of gold. 10 karat gold is used for the fretboard bird inlays, the side dot inlays and the headstock inlays, with gold frets and Optima gold electric guitar strings making the cut.

There’s a hidden Piezo pickup, and that’s it. No bells or whistles, just a super-sleek, ridiculously suave-looking six-string.

A post shared by Ish Guitars (@ishguitars) A photo posted by on

And it’s not just a neat piece of eye-candy, either, for Paul Reed Smith himself was apparently taken aback by the entire package.

“Paul Reed Smith, I know for a fact, actually really liked it,” added Wilson. “He usually hates all my stuff because they're too weird – just kidding – but Paul Reed Smith actually plays every Private Stock that comes out of the shop. He played this and apparently there were rave reviews.”

Not a bad seal of approval to receive, in fairness.

The PRS Sculpture Custom initially listed for $13,500, though didn’t find itself standing on the shelf for too long – it’s since been snapped up by one lucky owner.

Not to fear, though, for Ish Guitars has a number of other Sculpture Custom 24s in the pipeline, which the brand has teased will be arriving in a slew of different specs. Perhaps the heaviest Custom 24 ever is on its way? Or the smallest? Who knows, only time will tell.

In the meantime, head over to Ish Guitars to cast your eyes on the company’s luxurious range of stylish six-strings.