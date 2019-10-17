Island Instruments' Galo offers classic offset design with modern customization

Canadian company Island Instruments has introduced its first offset electric guitar model, the Galo, which takes inspiration from two classic offset designs, the Danelectro Dano Pro and the Fender Jaguar.

The new guitar sports a Sitka spruce body, quartersawn poplar neck and quartersawn torrefied maple fretboard.

The Galo comes standard with a trio of Mojo UK single coils, but can also be fitted with two humbucker-sized or Jazzmaster pickups.

Other features include a Hipshot TOM-style bridge, Gotoh open-back tuners and a Descendant vibrato (a Mastery bridge is available for an extra $60).

The Galo is offered in a choice of any milk paint color, natural or metallic finish and comes with a Gator Transit gig bag.

The three single-coil version is available for $3,100, while the dual humbucker or Jazzmaster pickup model sells for $2,950.

For more information, head to Island Instruments.