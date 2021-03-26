Holeyboard partners with Jack White’s Third Man Records for custom pedalboard design

Minneapolis pedalboard manufacturer Holeyboard has teamed up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new custom pedalboard design.

Based around the Holeyboard 123 ’board, the new model features TMR graphics and comes powder-coated in White’s favorite Pantone 109c yellow.

Holeyboard’s aluminum designs utilize a hole pattern that, combined with zip ties, aims to offer both versatility and security.

(Image credit: Holeyboard)

A raised second tier is designed to offer easy access to upper rows of pedals, while a modular format promises “infinitely expandable” pedalboard potential.

The Holeyboard x Third Man Hardware pedalboard is available for a limited time only from Third Man Records, priced at $249.

This new release marks the latest of White’s forays into Third Man Records-branded guitar gear, having previously partnered with the likes of Gamechanger Audio and CopperSound Pedals.