Watch Jack White unleash his arsenal of Fender custom electrics in pro-shot footage of his set in Paris

Jack White is in the final stretch of his Supply Chain Issues tour, and recently marked the end of his stint around Europe by performing three consecutive nights at the Olympia in Paris, France.

Luckily for those of us who weren't there on the night, one of those concerts was professionally captured by ARTE Concert, which has now uploaded the entire almost-two-hour performance onto its YouTube channel for all to watch.

And not only does it give us a high-definition insight into White’s current live set – which comprises old hits and new favorites – it also lets us get an up-close look at some of the wild and wacky, and ingeniously spec'd custom electric guitars that make up his current six-string arsenal.

For the first four tracks – Taking Me Back, Fear of the Dawn, Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground, The White Raven and Hi-De-Ho – White can be seen wielding his custom blue sparkle Fender Telecaster, which looks to have quickly become his go-to guitar.

(Image credit: David James Swanson)

Seven minutes on the piano stool for You Don’t Understand Me is then followed by a rendition of Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone, for which White pulls out his one-of-a-kind white burst Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster.

It’s the same one that he used for his recent Glastonbury secret set, though we get a much better look at it here, meaning we can also see the white-painted neck. Unsurprisingly, it makes light work of the track’s chime-y rhythms and bluegrass-esque lead lines.

Love is Selfish and Hotel Yorba are performed on the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, which is then swapped out for the sparkle Telecaster for Astro, I Cut Like a Buffalo and That Black Bat Licorice.

However, for A Tree on Fire From Within – a track from his upcoming album Entering Heaven Alive – White then calls upon something different altogether: his fretless custom Fender Telecaster bass guitar that was first teased on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Jack White's custom Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster (Image credit: ARTE Concert/YouTube)

Other guitars worth looking out for include White’s custom Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster – another white burst-finished piece of a similar ilk to the aforementioned Jazzmaster – and his Electro-Harmonix Pitch Shifter-loaded Jazzmaster, which helped provide the wild tones of Ball And Biscuit.

A final return to the regular Tele for Steady As She Goes preceded the show’s grand finale: a rip-roaring rendition of White Stripes monster hit Seven Nation Army, which, as usual, was executed on the fretboard of White’s '50s Kay Archtop.

Now he’s completed his trifecta of Parisian performances, White returns to the US and Canada for the final few shows of the tour. He will resume proceedings on August 13 in Minneapolis, before visiting Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Toronto and Lewiston.

His final three shows will take place on consecutive nights – August 27, 28 and 29 – at Huntsville, St. Louis and Kansas City, respectively.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to Jack White (opens in new tab).