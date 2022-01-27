Jackson bolsters its X Series range with freshly finished Soloist, Dinky, Warrior, Kelly and Rhoads models

Jackson has unveiled the latest entries to join its X Series of electric guitars, pulling the curtains back on a number of Soloist, Dinky, Rhoads, Kelly and Warrior instruments.

It’s a drop that leans heavily on aesthetics, from the new Camo colorways of the Soloist and Rhoads lines to the eye-popping Neon Dinkys and Ferrari Red Kelly.

There are some new specs to unpick, though, not least in the Soloist category, which boasts a range of pickup and body wood options.

The brand has also bolstered its bass guitar arsenal in the form of new-look Concert and Spectra models, which also feature new colorways and technical innovations.

Read on to find out more about Jackson’s 2022 X Series lineup.

Jackson X Series Soloist

Image 1 of 4 Jackson SLA6 DX Baritone (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 4 Jackson SL3 DX in Yellow Crackle (Image credit: Jackson) Image 3 of 4 Jackson SLX DX Camo in Tiger Jungle Camo (Image credit: Jackson) Image 4 of 4 Jackson SLX DX in Granite Crystal (Image credit: Jackson)

Up first is the new SLA6 DX Archtop Baritone, which arrives with a 26.5” scale length, an arched nyatoh body, a through-body maple neck and a 12”-16” compound radius laurel fretboard. Available in Satin Black, it also boasts Active EMG 81 and 85 pickups and sleek body binding.

It’s joined by the SLX DX Camo, which is treated to a set of high-output Active Jackson covered pickups and a Tiger Jungle Camo colorway. Aside from this, it’s a usual SLX DX, and features a nyatoh body, through-body maple neck and laurel fingerboard.

Speaking of usual SLX DXs, Jackson has introduced Red Crystal and Granite Crystal finishes to its standard-line X Series Soloist models. It features the same specs as the Camo version, though it opts for a poplar body and Duncan Designed HB-103N and HB-103B humbuckers.

Last but not least is the SL3X DX Crackle, which has received a more significant shake up. It features a basswood body and a graphite-reinforced neck, as well as a laurel fretboard and an HSS pickup configuration comprising mini high-output rail humbuckers and a high-output bridge pickup.

Price-wise, the SLX DX is the cheapest of the bunch at $699, while the SL3X and SLX DX Camo will set you back $899 and $849, respectively. The baritone model will list for $899.

All four will arrive in May this year.

Jackson X Series Dinky

Image 1 of 2 Jackson DK3XR HSS in Caution Yellow (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 2 Jackson DK3XR HSS in Neon Pink (Image credit: Jackson)

A new-look Dinky model has also been introduced, which arrives with a choice of either Neon Pink and Caution Yellow colorways. Previously only available in Neon Green, Gloss Back and Cobalt Blue, the DK3XR HSS is otherwise the same as the flagship Dinky.

That means it comes equipped with a Jackson high-output bridge humbucker pickup and two Jackson single-coils, as well as a laurel fretboard, Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo and a color-matched reverse headstock.

Jackon's 2022 Dinky model will be available in May for $599.

Jackson X Series Rhoads

Jackson RRX24 in Winter Camo (Image credit: Jackson)

A Winter Camo colorway is now available on the X Series Rhoads guitar, thanks to a fresh RRX24. Other specs include a nyatoh V-style body, through-body maple neck and a 12”-16” compound radius laurel fretboard, which features 24 jumbo frets.

Covered high-output Jackson humbuckers, a recessed Floyd Rose and pearloid sharkfin inlays also make the cut.

The Winter Camo Rhoads model will hit dealers in May, and will carry a $899 price tag.

Jackson X Series Kelly

Jackson KEX in Ferrari Red (Image credit: Jackson)

Up next is the Ferrari Red KEX, which has, once again, been treated to a new colorway. Having only been available as a standard KEX in Gloss Black, the new-for-2022 version otherwise sports the same specs as its predecessors.

To recap, that’s an angular, offset body comprising poplar body wings and a through-body maple neck, as well as a 12”-16” compound radius fretboard, pearloid sharkfin inlays and 24 jumbo frets.

The KEX will be available for $799.

Jackson X Series Warrior

Jackson WRX24 in Satin Black (Image credit: Jackson)

Another angular offering arrives in the form of the radically styled, none-more-black WRX24, which features a Satin Black finish, black high-output pickups, black pickup rings and black hardware.

Other specs include a double-locking Floyd Rose tremolo, compound radius laurel fretboard, a through-body maple neck and a 25.5” scale length.

Jackson's WRX24 is set to cost $749 when it arrives this May.

Jackson X Series Concert Bass / Spectra Bass

Image 1 of 2 Jackson CBXNT DX V (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 2 Jackson SBX IV (Image credit: Jackson)

In the bass department, Jackson has also bolstered the X Series with the CBXNT DX V Concert Bass and SBX IV Spectra Bass.

Taking them one at a time, the five-string Concert Bass features a 35” scale length, speed maple neck contour, 12”-16” compound radius, a pair of J-Style and P-Style Jackson pickups and, for the first time, a Gloss Black or Snow White finish.

It’s also worth noting the onboard three-band EQ, newly designed Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge and sealed die-cast tuning machines.

Finally, the Spectra Bass is available in Gloss Black and Matte Army Drab, and comes loaded with a nyatoh body, through-body maple neck, compound laurel fretboard and a pair of medium-output humbuckers.

Again, it features a three-band active EQ, but also boasts a push/pull volume control that bypasses or engages the active circuit. Final touches include a HiMass hardtail bridge, versatile blend control and 24 jumbo frets.

The Concert bass will cost $799, while the Spectra model will list for $699.

Jackson's revamped X Series range joins the updated Concept Series lineup, which promises Custom Shop hardware without the eye-watering price tag.