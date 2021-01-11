Purple Mirror Marty Friedman and surprisingly traditional Misha Mansoor models headline Jackson’s 2021 signature series

Jackson Guitars is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, and four decades in it’s clear the company is still going strong. For one example…well, actually, many examples, just check out its 2021 line of Artist Signature Series electric guitar offerings.

The range has been expanded with a host of new models, including the Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly, the company’s first partnership with the Black Dahlia Murder guitarist. Other fresh looks include the Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RRT, Pro Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1, MJ Series Signature Misha Mansoor So-Cal 2PT and Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6 and ET7.

For more info on each guitar, head below.

Pro Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The new Pro Series signature model from the metal legend and former Megadeth shredder boasts a 24.75” scale length, mahogany body, mahogany set-neck with scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods and bound 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays.

There’s also dual passive EMG MF signature humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, two volume controls, two tone controls and a Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece.

The guitar sports a cracked Purple Mirror top, three-ply white/abalone/white body binding, all-black hardware and a reverse Jackson 3x3 (3 over, 3 under) AT-1 black headstock.

The Marty Friedman MF-1 is available in February for $1,199.

MJ Series Signature Misha Mansoor So-Cal 2PT

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The Periphery mastermind has teamed with Jackson on the brand-new MJ Series Signature Misha Mansoor So-Cal 2PT, which comes in Daphne Blue with a color-matched licensed Fender Strat headstock, white pickguard, parchment skirt-style control knobs and chrome hardware.

Features include a basswood body, bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oiled back finish and 20”-radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo stainless steel frets and white dot inlays outlined in black and Luminlay side dots.

Pickups are a Bare Knuckle Ragnarok humbucker at the bridge and Bare Knuckle Trilogy single-coil middle and neck pickups with parchment bobbins, five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control.

The Misha Mansoor So-Cal 2PT will be available in May for $2,699.

Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6/ET7

Image 1 of 2 Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6 (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET7 (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Mansoor’s Pro Juggernaut models have also been updated with EverTune bridges for 2021.

The Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6 comes in Chalk Gray with a color-matched reverse Jackson 3x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware, while the Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET7 is available in Gulf Blue with a color matched Jackson 4x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware.

Other features include a basswood body, bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and oiled back finish, 20”-radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, uncovered direct-mount Jackson MM1 pickups, five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull select.

The guitars will be available in April, with the ET6 offered for $1,299 and the ET7 for $1,399.

Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

This metal-ready monster boasts a Green Crackle finish with a reverse pointed black headstock featuring a matching green Jackson logo, reverse pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware.

Tonewoods include poplar body wings, a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

Other features include an over-wound Seymour Duncan Parallel Axis bridge humbucker for “bright, expressive high-end and endless sustain,” a single volume control, a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system, Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners complete the package.

The Brandon Ellis Kelly will be available in April for $1,199.

Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu RRT

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

This collaboration with the Gojira guitarist is offered in a Natural finish with single-ply black pickguard, color matched pointed headstock and black hardware.

Features include a poplar body with flame maple top, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin back finish, 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, single Jackson covered high-output humbucking bridge pickup, single volume control, Jackson TOM-style adjustable compensated string-through-body bridge and Jackson sealed die-cast locking tuners.

The Christian Andreu RRT will be available in February for $899.

For more information on all the new Artist Signature Series models, head to Jackson Guitars.