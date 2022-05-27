Jackson updates its X Series with a slew of freshly finished Soloist, Dinky, Warrior, Kelly and Rhoads models

Jackson has launched a slew of new X Series electric guitars, including new Soloist, Dinky, Rhoads, Kelly and Warrior models.

Leaning heavily on visuals, the drop sees a host of new looks from Camo Soloist and Rhoads models to eye-popping Neon Dinkys and even a Ferrari Red Kelly.

There are some new specs to unpick, too, particularly in the Soloist category, where a range of new pickup and body wood options are also available.

The instrument giant has also bolstered its bass guitar arsenal in the form of new-look Concert and Spectra models, which also feature new colorways and technical innovations.

Join us as we break down each new X Series addition below.

Jackson X Series Soloist

Image 1 of 4 Jackson SLA6 DX Baritone (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 4 Jackson SL3 DX in Yellow Crackle (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 4 Jackson SLX DX Camo in Tiger Jungle Camo (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 4 Jackson SLX DX in Granite Crystal (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 4

First under the microscope is the new SLA6 DX Archtop Baritone, which dons a 26.5" scale length, arched nyatoh body, through-body maple neck and 12"-16" compound-radius laurel fretboard. Available in Satin Black, it also boasts Active EMG 81 and 85 pickups and sleek body binding.

It’s joined by the SLX DX Camo, which packs a pair of high-output Active Jackson covered pickups and a Tiger Jungle Camo colorway. Aside from this, it’s a usual SLX DX, and features a nyatoh body, through-body maple neck and laurel fingerboard.

Speaking of usual SLX DXs, Jackson has introduced Red Crystal and Granite Crystal finishes to its standard-line X Series Soloist models. It features the same specs as the Camo version, though it opts for a poplar body and Duncan Designed HB-103N and HB-103B humbuckers.

Last but certainly not least is the SL3X DX Crackle, which has received a more significant shake up. It features a basswood body and a graphite-reinforced neck, as well as a laurel fretboard and an HSS pickup configuration comprising mini high-output rail humbuckers and a high-output bridge pickup.

Price-wise, the SLX DX is the cheapest of the bunch at $699, while the SL3X and SLX DX Camo will set you back $899 and $849, respectively. The baritone model lists at $899.

Jackson X Series Dinky

Image 1 of 2 Jackson DK3XR HSS in Caution Yellow (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 2 Jackson DK3XR HSS in Neon Pink (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 2

Previously only available in Neon Green, Gloss Black and Cobalt Blue, the DK3XR HSS now comes in two new looks: Neon Pink and Caution Yellow.

As a reminder, the guitar comes equipped with a Jackson high-output bridge humbucker pickup and two Jackson single coils, as well as a laurel fingerboard, Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo and a color-matched reverse headstock.

Price-wise, Jackson's 2022 Dinky model retails at $599.

Jackson X Series Rhoads

Jackson RRX24 in Winter Camo (Image credit: Jackson)

Also new for 2022: the X Series Rhoads RRX24 now comes in a Winter Camo colorway. Specs include a nyatoh V-style body, through-body maple neck and 24-fret 12"-16" compound-radius laurel fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of a pair of high-output Jackson humbuckers, while its spec sheet is completed by a recessed Floyd Rose trem and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

The Winter Camo Rhoads is available now, and carries a price tag of $899.

Jackson X Series Kelly

Jackson KEX in Ferrari Red (Image credit: Jackson)

Up next is the Kelly KEX, which has been treated to a new Ferrari Red aesthetic, joining a previously available Gloss Black finish.

To recap its spec sheet, the Kelly KEX features an angular, offset body comprising poplar body wings and a through-body maple neck, as well as a 12"-16" compound-radius fingerboard with pearloid sharkfin inlays and 24 jumbo frets.

The KEX is available now for $799.

Jackson X Series Warrior

Jackson WRX24 in Satin Black (Image credit: Jackson)

Another angular offering arrives in the form of the radically styled, none-more-black WRX24, which features a Satin Black finish, black high-output pickups, black pickup rings and black hardware.

Other specs include a double-locking Floyd Rose tremolo, compound radius laurel fretboard, a through-body maple neck and a 25.5” scale length.

Jackson's WRX24 is set to cost $749 when it arrives this May.

Jackson X Series Concert Bass / Spectra Bass

Image 1 of 2 Jackson CBXNT DX V (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 2 Jackson SBX IV (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 2

In the bass department, Jackson has also bolstered the X Series with the CBXNT DX V Concert Bass and SBX IV Spectra Bass.

Taking them one at a time, the five-string Concert Bass features a 35” scale length, speed maple neck contour, 12”-16” compound radius, a pair of J-Style and P-Style Jackson pickups and, for the first time, a Gloss Black or Snow White finish.

It’s also worth noting the onboard three-band EQ, newly designed Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge and sealed die-cast tuning machines.

Finally, the Spectra Bass is available in Gloss Black and Matte Army Drab, and comes loaded with a nyatoh body, through-body maple neck, compound laurel fretboard and a pair of medium-output humbuckers.

Again, it features a three-band active EQ, but also boasts a push/pull volume control that bypasses or engages the active circuit. Final touches include a HiMass hardtail bridge, versatile blend control and 24 jumbo frets.

The Concert bass is priced at $799, while the Spectra model will set you back $699.

Jackson's revamped X Series range joins the updated Concept Series lineup, which promises Custom Shop hardware without the eye-watering price tag.