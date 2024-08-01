“Full-throated power and a muscular growl to slice through the densest mix”: Jackson just made a serious play for the metal baritone market with its new Pro Plus XT series

Jackson is seeking to take a bite out of the metal baritone guitar market with the launch of its new Pro Plus XT series, delivering gnarly jet-black six-strings rich with high-tech appointments.

Serving an equilibrium of classic and pointed body shapes, the Indonesia-built range comprises the Soloist SLAT HT6, Monarkh SC T6, Warrior WR HT6, and Kelly KE HT6 – Decapitated and Machine Head riff marksman Vogg riffs through the models in the video below.

Naturally, the headline spec is the 27” scale length, but it's bolstered by some serious playability boons, too: 12-16” compound radius ebony fretboards, stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots across the range, for starters.

Seymour Duncan are providing the firepower, with its contemporary, high-output Sentient/Nazgul humbuckers promising the definition lower tunings necessitate. Oh, and they're paired with – yes! – an arcade-style kill switch.

Unleashing the Pro Plus XT Series featuring Vogg from Decapitated | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Bodies are nyatoh (arch-topped on the Soloist only), teamed with three-piece maple thru-necks to bolster sustain and 12-16” compound radius ebony fretboards are consistent across the range.

There are differences, however: the LP-styled Monarkh features a set-neck, as opposed to the aforementioned thru-neck construction, and a Jackson TOM-style bridge with an anchored tailpiece, swapping out the hardtail bridge of its three siblings.

Jackson Pro Plus XT Warrior WR HT6 (Image credit: Jackson)

In truth, the Monarkh is the black sheep of the bunch. For Sleep Token fans, it delivers the closest production build to that of IV’s jaw-dropping custom model, which is very exciting indeed. It’s also the most unique of the bunch.

It further distinguishes itself by delivering 22, not 24, Jumbo Stainless frets. This fret style, Jackson says, sees a “significantly harder and smoother material than nickel-silver, giving them extreme durability and a glassy playing feel making bending a breeze”.

Jackson Pro Plus XT Monarkh SC T6 (Image credit: Jackson)

The Monarkh's final difference comes at the headstock. Where the others employ the same classic Jackson pointy reverse headstock, it goes more traditional with a Gibson-esque three-and-three headstock. All these differences – both subtle and minor – deliver serious middle child energy.

It does, however, fall back in line by sharing the same 1.6875" nut width, dual-action truss rod with wheel, and – because these guitars needed more darkness – black shark fin inlays and all-black hardware.

Jackson Pro Plus XT Kelly KE HT6 (Image credit: Jackson)

All four models are sans Tone pot, offering simplified controls via a dome-style Volume pot and a three-way pickup switch.

Further still, they all offer Jackson sealed die-cast locking tuners and satin finishes for an altogether more stealth-bomber look and feel.

Says Jackson: “Crafted with four decades of Jackson experience and expertise, the thundering Jackson Pro Plus XT series combines full-throated power and a muscular growl to slice through the densest mix.”

Jackson Pro Plus XT Soloist SLAT HT6 (Image credit: Jackson)

They all ship with nickel-plated steel .013-.062 gauge strings and a gig bag.

The Pro Plus XT Warrior WR HT6 and Kelly KE HT6 are the priciest at $1,499. Next in is the Soloist KE HT6 at $1,399, with the trend-swerving Monarkh SC T6 the cheapest at $1,299.

The release follows Jackson's uniquely shaped road-warrior signature model for JinJer guitarist Roman Ibramkhalilov.

Head to Jackson Guitars to learn more about the Pro Plus XT range.