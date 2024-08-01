“Full-throated power and a muscular growl to slice through the densest mix”: Jackson just made a serious play for the metal baritone market with its new Pro Plus XT series

By
published

The blacker-than-black 27”-scale models are built with no quarter and high-end specs for aggressive tones

Jackson Pro Plus XT Series
(Image credit: Jackson)

Jackson is seeking to take a bite out of the metal baritone guitar market with the launch of its new Pro Plus XT series, delivering gnarly jet-black six-strings rich with high-tech appointments.

Serving an equilibrium of classic and pointed body shapes, the Indonesia-built range comprises the Soloist SLAT HT6, Monarkh SC T6, Warrior WR HT6, and Kelly KE HT6 – Decapitated and Machine Head riff marksman Vogg riffs through the models in the video below.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.