“World firsts, chunky rhythms and the lead tone of a generation”: Long-awaited Tim Henson 7-string headlines mega new Ibanez signature guitar drop – including a Paul Gilbert Fireman with a world-first mod

Ibanez has dropped a feast of new signature guitar models for all-time greats and new generational talents.

The latest release is headlined by a seven-string version of Tim Henson’s sleek TOD10 Strat-alike and a new Fireman for Paul Gilbert, which marks the first guitar to feature a slide magnet as stock.

There is also a new axe for Andy Timmons and two big-bodied builds for jazz legends John Schofield and Pat Metheny.

What’s new? World firsts, chunky rhythms and the lead tone of a generation, that’s what. Let’s dive in…

Ibanez TOD70

Launched in 2022 to coincide with Polyphia’s guest-filled album, Remember That You Will Die, Henson’s gruntier, extended-range signature counterpart, the TOD70 ($1,699.99), comprises the same modern-minded specs.

See a set of Tim Henson Signature Series 7 Fishman Fluence pickups with a versatile tone-switching system via a push/pull tone pot, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, and Luminlay side dots for evidence.

Of those pickup voices, Ibanez promises everything from “hyper-clean” and “nylon string surrogate” tones to a classic hot-rodded voice and “the quintessential lead tone of a generation”.

There’s also a Gotoh T1527S fixed bridge with a whammy bar for dumps, dives, and wavers.

Again, the silver-finished, double cutaway guitar is built from an American basswood body, and an AZ Oval C neck carved out of roasted maple – which is always a head-turner.

Its ebony fretboard is enlivened by Henson's signature Tree of Death inlay and crafted to a 25.5” scale length with a 12” radius.

It’s fair to say that extended-range versions of Henson’s signature instrument have been eagerly anticipated – and fans are already clamoring for an eight-string incarnation. Surely it can’t be long now…

Ibanez FRM350

Paul Gilbert’s inverted Iceman has returned with some headline changes.

The FRM350 ($1,299), as Paul Gilbert says with pride, is “the first guitar in the world to come with a slide magnet”, meaning steel slides can effortlessly mount onto the guitar via an invisible magnet on its lower horn.

That means external gizmos – from mic stand attachments to well-trained roadies – are no longer needed as your slide is there whenever you need it.

“There's so much to do with this guitar… the rhythm is so chunky too,” Gilbert enthuses.

In addition, he attributes the Fireman’s body style – and large surface area – for its booming resonance, “huge rhythm tones and screaming solos.”

The build itself pairs an okoume body with a three-piece okoume/maple set-in neck and a bound ebony fretboard featuring acrylic and abalone block inlays and 22 narrow/tall frets.

Its gold hardware includes a Gibraltar Performer bridge with a Quik Change Classic tailpiece and two DiMarzio Air Classic passive Alnico humbuckers.

Sure Grip knobs also allow glue-like grip for abusing the volume and tone controls.

Ibanez ATZ300

Next up is a new DiMarzio The Cruiser/AT-1 pickup-loaded build, which combine to offer vocal-sounding mids, strengthened bass and extra clarity for Andy Timmons.

The ATZ300 – at a pricey $3,499 – boasts an S-Tech roasted maple neck, with the treatment set to increase durability and resistance to temperature changes, and a rosewood fingerboard with jumbo frets and Prestige fret edge treatment that promises “effortlessly fast playing”.

Its African mahogany body prioritizes a rich mid-low end, with Gotoh Magnum locking tuners with height adjustable posts helping optimize string tension.

A Wilkinson-Gotoh VSVG tremolo adds that classic Stratocaster feel, with a smooth tapered volume filter delivering a “uniform tone”, whatever position it's rolled to.

Ibanez JSM10EM

For jazz players, John Schofield has been bestowed the semi-hollow JSM10EM ($699) in a vintage-oozing two-tone burst.

For its tonewoods, the prolific jazz guitarist has opted for a flamed maple top with Linden back and sides for a “flat and accurate tone”, a set-in nyatoh neck, and a bound walnut fretboard with acrylic block inlays.

Like Gilbert, gold specs are the aesthetic choice here, with another Gibraltar Performer bridge, and this time a Quik Change III tailpiece. Each of its Super 58 pickup offers dedicated Volume and Tone pots.

The humbuckers are said to deliver a “moderate output and vintage tone”, and a Tri-sound switch expands their tonal versatility with three different voices, including a split-coil neck.

Ibanez PM3C

Last but not least, players can choose between Natural Amber and Black Low Gloss colorways for Pat Metheny's new PM3C ($1,599) signature.

Another big-bodied semi-hollow six-string, there's a decidedly less vintage, more modernistic flavor to its looks – especially the gold-hardware adorned Black model.

At one end of the body is an ornate-looking VT200 tailpiece to ensure tuning stays true and a third Gibraltar Performer bridge with low-positioned saddles for comfortable playability.

At the other end, its PM Special S pickup catches the eye. With angular sides and a strip magnet, the single-coil pickup has been carefully created in collaboration with Metheny – including that standout visage – for a pickup that “embraces a well-balanced classic jazz tone which is essential to Pat's music”.

Wood-wise, a spruce top pairs with maple back and sides, a three-piece nyatoh/maple set-in neck, and a bound ebony fretboard that has been given medium frets and Artstar fret edge treatment for a spherical surface – which should deliver improved note accuracy and smooth performance.

Head over to Ibanez to learn more.