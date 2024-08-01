“World firsts, chunky rhythms and the lead tone of a generation”: Long-awaited Tim Henson 7-string headlines mega new Ibanez signature guitar drop – including a Paul Gilbert Fireman with a world-first mod

By
published

The Polyphia guitarist’s first extended-range signature guitar lines up alongside fresh models for Paul Gilbert, Andy Timmons, Pat Metheny and John Scofield

Ibanez 2024 signature models
(Image credit: Ibanez)

Ibanez has dropped a feast of new signature guitar models for all-time greats and new generational talents.

The latest release is headlined by a seven-string version of Tim Henson’s sleek TOD10 Strat-alike and a new Fireman for Paul Gilbert, which marks the first guitar to feature a slide magnet as stock.

