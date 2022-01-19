JAM Pedals releases the Seagull, a pedal dedicated to David Gilmour’s iconic Echoes sound effect

JAM Pedals has introduced the Seagull – a downsized, standard line version of its Pink Flow multi-effects pedal that dedicates itself to achieving David Gilmour’s distinct seagull sound effect.

Most notably found on Pink Floyd’s Echoes – as well as 1979’s Is There Anybody Out There? – Gilmour’s unique seagull sound effect was originally created when a roadie plugged a wah pedal in the wrong way, and is noted for its shrill, swelling character.

It’s this exact effect the aptly named Seagull pedal strives for. Born out of booming demand from fans for a stand-alone seagull unit, the unit recreates the same sound as found in the Pink Flow, though introduces improved controls and functionality.

The new-for-2022 version is dubbed a two-in-one pedal, and aims to deliver vocal-esque, vintage-style cocked wah tones alongside Gilmour’s Echoes effect.

The control layout is blissfully simple: there are two toggle switches – C, for selecting between seagull and cocked wah modes and S, for flicking between three sweep ranges – and two control knobs.

L is in charge of dictating the output level, while F is tasked with fine-tuning the frequency. There’s also a single footswitch, which can be momentarily held for temporary triggers. The controls are the same for both modes.

However, according to JAM Pedals, there are some rules you need to abide by in order to harness the Seagull’s full potential. Passive pickups are a must, and there must be no buffered bypass pedals between your electric guitar and the pedal.

While operating the Seagull, JAM Pedals advises you max out your guitar’s volume and use the pedal's output control to tweak the tone to your taste. The pitch, meanwhile, is manipulated via the tone pot, with different pickups promising different fundamental pitches.

As a neat extra, the Seagull is available in a trio of limited-edition artworks, all of which can be found below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jam Pedals) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Jam Pedals) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Jam Pedals)

The standard edition Seagull is available now for $219, while the three limited-edition iterations all list for $289.

For more information, visit JAM Pedals.