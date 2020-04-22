Jared Dines becomes Guitar World’s first YouTube cover star

With 2.77m subscribers, half-a-billion views, and guest spots with Trivium and Breaking Benjamin, you might think YouTube guitar hero Jared Dines had done it all - and perhaps now he has, as he becomes the first-ever YouTuber to appear on the cover of Guitar World magazine, proudly holding Martin's radical new SC-13E acoustic guitar.

“We made it, boys. We did it. I can retire,” says a jubilant Dines in a new YouTube video announcing the news. “I’ve gotten to the point where I wanted to get now - I don’t know what is above this!

“To me, growing up reading Guitar World, being inspired by Guitar World, being taught by Guitar World for the first 10 years of my guitar-playing life to now be on the cover is just absolutely insane!”

The feature goes in-depth on Dines’ journey so far, from his guitar beginnings and early videos, right up his recent Sterling by Music Man signature model and future plans for streaming platform Twitch and beyond.

This month’s issue also includes a colossal feature on 100 things every guitarist should know, plus a split cover feature with Joe Satriani, Stone Temple Pilots interview, as well as transcriptions from System of a Down, the Allman Brothers Band and Toto.

You can get a copy of the Jared Dines issue online - or, if you purchase a subscription to Guitar World or Bass Player, we’ll donate a subscription to an essential worker of your choice.

