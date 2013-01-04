Jason Becker Benefit Concert to Feature Steve Morse, Uli Jon Roth, Richie Kotzen and Gus G

A concert to benefit onetime guitar prodigy Jason Becker, dubbed the Jason Becker Not Dead Yet 2 Concert, will take place 7 p.m. January 23 at Slim's in San Francisco, California.

The guitar-heavy bill will feature Deep Purple's Steve Morse, Uli Jon Roth, Richie Kotzen, Gus G of Firewind (and Ozzy Osbourne's band), Michael Lee Firkins, Jude Gold, Gretchen Menn and others.

Becker, formerly part of Cacophony, was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) when he was 20, shortly after he joined David Lee Roth’s band. Although the disease robbed him of his ability to play guitar and eventually left him paralyzed and unable to speak, Becker still writes music with the help of computers, collaborators and a system of communication using eye movements.

Proceeds from the event will go toward medical supplies for Becker and a trust fund to provide for his future security.

To buy tickets, head here. For more info about the concert, visit the event's official Facebook page. For more information on Becker and his ongoing fight with ALS, visit jasonbeckerguitar.com.

'Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet' [ Official Trailer] from Opus Pocus Films on Vimeo.