Jason Becker says he thought he was on his “way out” following recent health issues

Jason Becker has revealed that he thought he was on his “way out” whilst suffering from a bacterial infection which left him hospitalized and suffering from “shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate”.

In a new statement to his fans posted on his social media, the guitarist – who has been living with ALS for over 30 years – writes: “Hey everyone, I'm finally starting to feel like myself again, after many months of scary health issues, and thinking I was on my way out.

“Once again, thank you for all your prayers and well-wishes; I honestly feel that energy and I'm very grateful. It feels so good to know you are out there and your kindness and support brings tears to my eyes.

He continues: “How can I possibly thank Herman Li, Nayla, Colleen, Stephen, Amy, and all the musicians who got together and donated their time and guitars and put their hearts into their music, all for my benefit? Your loving words and gestures are humbling and I am honored. Thank you all. I am blessed beyond belief for each and every one of you.

Concluding, he writes: “I am hoping to be able to check in on the computer and try to keep up with everything as much as my energy will allow me, and I hope to get back to music, in some form, as much as I can.

“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. My family and I could not have gotten this far without you all.”

As mentioned in Becker's statement, a massive fundraising effort has been undertaken by the guitar community in recent months.

Organized by DragonForce shredder Herman Li, the ongoing event has been raising money for Becker's medical costs, and has seen involvement from the likes of Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Marty Friedman, Nita Strauss and many more.

Last week, guitars signed by Metallica, Mark Tremonti, Joe Satriani and Nili Brosh went up for sale on Reverb.com as part of the fund-raising effort.