Jeff Beck to Join Mick Jagger, Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire on 'SNL' Season Finale May 19

As we recently reported, Mick Jagger will host the May 19 season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

It was an announcement that left us wondering about that episode's musical guest -- especially since Jagger (who, as you might know, is something of a vocalist) was merely named the host.

However, the people at SNL have just cleared that up.

In addition to his hosting duties, Jagger will perform with Foo Fighters and the legendary Jeff Beck. He'll also take the stage with Canada's Arcade Fire.

The evening will mark Jagger's first time as an SNL host (He guested on a 1978 episode with The Rolling Stones). It also marks Beck's first-ever SNL appearance. Dave Grohl will be making his 10th appearance on the show, having also performed with Nirvana and Them Crooked Vultures.

Jagger and Beck have worked together several times. Beck appeared on Jagger's 1985 She's The Boss album; much more recently, Beck and Jagger performed together at the White House in February.

In the Guitar World DVD 'In Deep with Andy Aledort Presents How to Play in the Style of Jeff Beck,' GW editor and instructor Andy Aledort takes a look at the playing style of Jeff Beck, showing you the scales and lead lines used by Beck in his groundbreaking solo work. It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.