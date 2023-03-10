Eric Clapton announces star-studded Jeff Beck tribute concerts with Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, John McLaughlin, Susan Tedeschi and Doyle Bramhall II

It’s been announced that Eric Clapton is set to team up with a huge array of artists and electric guitar stars for two upcoming tribute shows, which will be hosted in honor of the late Jeff Beck.

Set to take place on two dates at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall this May, the shows will see Slowhand team up with the likes of Gary Clark Jr. Doyle Bramhall II, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, as well as Billy Gibbons, John McLaughlin and Robert Randolph.

Beck’s close friend and guitar partner Johnny Depp will also make an appearance at the tribute concerts, as will some of Beck’s other close musical collaborators, such as Imelda May, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart and Joss Stone.

Members of the Jeff Beck Band Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson are also slated to feature on the nights. Most of these guest musicians are expected to take part in both concerts.

As star-studded as the above list already is, even more musicians and guitarists will be confirmed for the show in due course, with the full guest list set to be finalized nearer the date of the performances.

According to a press release, surplus income from the shows will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue, which is based in Kent, UK. Beck’s awareness for environmental activism was recently highlighted by Paul McCartney, who shared a previously unreleased track that featured the late guitar great.

Tickets for the Jeff Beck tribute concerts – which will take place on May 22 and 23 – are set to go on sale next Wednesday (March 15) over at Bookings Direct (opens in new tab). Pre-sale will take place the day before, and registration for access is available at See Tickets (opens in new tab).

Jeff Beck passed away earlier this year at the age of 78, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the music world.