Jeff Beck, 1944-2023: the guitar world pays tribute

Yesterday (January 11), it was announced that Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists in history, passed away at the age of 78.

Regarded by fans and peers as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Beck leaves behind a profound legacy, having inspired countless musicians through his unique and ever-evolving blend of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, which he delivered via his trademark fingerpicking approach.

In wake of the news of Beck’s passing, countless guitar stars, musicians and fans have all taken to social media to pay their respects to one of music’s all-time greats, honoring his memory as a friend and paying tribute to the indelible impact he had on the music world.

Guitarists Jimmy Page, Joe Satriani and Joe Bonamassa all offered heartfelt tributes, with the Led Zeppelin guitarist writing, “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal.

“His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless,” he continued. “Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

Satriani, meanwhile, posted a lengthy statement in tribute of Beck, saying that the late guitar legend had “an enormous impact on my guitar playing, my musicianship and my soul”.

“When I was a beginner, I would spend hours trying to jam along with his solo albums,” Satch said. “I found his approach to the instrument so inspiring. I was fascinated with his unusual arrangements and his aggressive guitar tones.

“He always stood out as a unique player,” he continued. “He was always, purely “Jeff Beck”. His solo albums were all groundbreaking, “ahead of their time”, and paved the way for me and so many other guitarists around the world.

“I hope he knew how much I admired, revered and respected him. When I finish writing this I will go and listen to Jeff’s Where Were You a few times and thank him for giving us so much beautiful music.”

Sir Rod Stewart, with whom Beck played with as part of The Jeff Beck Group, wrote, “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.

“He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything.”

Others to write statements in memory of Beck include David Gilmour, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Jack Bruce, John Mayer, Joe Perry, Johnny Marr, Sammy Hagar, Mick Mars, Mike McCready, The Edge, and many more.

Some of those tributes can be found below.

A post shared by Joe Satriani (@joesatriani)

A post shared by Jimmy Page (@jimmypage)

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa)

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfijJanuary 11, 2023 See more

A post shared by David Gilmour (@davidgilmour)

1/2 Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Groupand we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgWJanuary 11, 2023 See more

A post shared by Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi)

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

A post shared by CARMEN VANDENBERG (@carmenvandenberg.bones)

A post shared by Mike McCready (@mikemccreadypj)

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously. @jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCzJanuary 12, 2023 See more

The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. - Team BG pic.twitter.com/579qviqPScJanuary 12, 2023 See more

A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood)

Jeff Beck… Legend. pic.twitter.com/unOceSUfSUJanuary 12, 2023 See more

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger)

Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.The Edge.January 12, 2023 See more

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxAJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Legendary. Rest in peace Jeff Beck. Photo by David Redfern pic.twitter.com/eBMdBJ9XXBJanuary 12, 2023 See more

A post shared by Joe Perry (@joeperryofficial)

We are deeply saddened to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. He was and always will be an inspiration. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest easy, Jeff. Thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/XiYVFgwoGtJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUjJanuary 11, 2023 See more

RIP Jeff Beck. I’m so sad 😞 #January 11, 2023 See more

A post shared by Jimi Hendrix (@jimihendrix)

Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP pic.twitter.com/qaeJHGJymMJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Sad to hear about the passing of guitarist Jeff Beck who died aged 78 on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Our thoughts are with his family who have asked for privacy during this sad time. Jeff is pictured here with David at Les Paul’s 95th Birthday in 2010 pic.twitter.com/Rh3kepEynEJanuary 11, 2023 See more

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxxJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76January 11, 2023 See more

A post shared by Zakk Wylde (@zakkwyldebls)

With Jeff Beck`s passing, a huge and tangible void has been left in the world of music. Thankfully through his profound influence on an astronomical number of musicians, his sweet notes will continue to ring loudly, for generations to come.January 12, 2023 See more

Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others.January 11, 2023 See more

So, now when someone asks me “Who’s your favorite guitarist — living or dead?” I will say what I always say: “I can’t answer that.” But my very short list will include Jeff. There will never be another Jeff Beck. RIP. pic.twitter.com/upQSSaJVQjJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Peace and love, Jeff Beck.💔 pic.twitter.com/jVmAloJJVTJanuary 12, 2023 See more

A post shared by Bernie Marsden 😎🎸❤️ (@berniemarsden)

Jeff Beck and Les Paul shared a very special and long friendship. The music world lost a giant today. Rest in Peace friend...we hope Les and you are jamming in the heavens. pic.twitter.com/lQ0nOZ93brJanuary 11, 2023 See more

R.I.P. Jeff Beck, one of true original guitar heroes… Totally groundbreaking & unique. I met him once in Osaka, Japan under some pretty funny circumstances. Safe travels, maestro. #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qkQKGh3T3SJanuary 11, 2023 See more

We are deeply saddened to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. He was and always will be an inspiration. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest easy, Jeff. Thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/E4YeTLmWNOJanuary 12, 2023 See more

The Ernie Ball company would like to express our deepest condolences to the Jeff Beck family and fans around the world. For over 40 years, Jeff was an invaluable member of our artist family. His extraordinary guitar style and legendary musical contributions will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/yR2t9aupxwJanuary 12, 2023 See more

R.I.P. Jeff Beck 🎸 pic.twitter.com/0Inr6BmRzmJanuary 11, 2023 See more

From all of us at Seymour Duncan, we are very saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jeff Beck. Jeff was one of the most influential guitarists of all time and a dear friend of Seymour’s for decades. Rest in peace, Jeff.#SeymourDuncan #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/9AfoWt0kLTJanuary 11, 2023 See more