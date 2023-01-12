Jeff Beck, 1944-2023: the guitar world pays tribute

By Matt Owen
published

Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Ronnie Wood, Carmen Vandenberg, Sammy Hagar, Buddy Guy, Mike McCready and countless others have paid tribute to the legendary guitar icon, who has died aged 78

Jeff Beck
(Image credit: Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Yesterday (January 11), it was announced that Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists in history, passed away at the age of 78.

Regarded by fans and peers as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Beck leaves behind a profound legacy, having inspired countless musicians through his unique and ever-evolving blend of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, which he delivered via his trademark fingerpicking approach.

In wake of the news of Beck’s passing, countless guitar stars, musicians and fans have all taken to social media to pay their respects to one of music’s all-time greats, honoring his memory as a friend and paying tribute to the indelible impact he had on the music world.

Guitarists Jimmy Page, Joe Satriani and Joe Bonamassa all offered heartfelt tributes, with the Led Zeppelin guitarist writing, “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal.

“His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless,” he continued. “Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

Jeff Beck

(Image credit: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)

Satriani, meanwhile, posted a lengthy statement in tribute of Beck, saying that the late guitar legend had “an enormous impact on my guitar playing, my musicianship and my soul”.

“When I was a beginner, I would spend hours trying to jam along with his solo albums,” Satch said. “I found his approach to the instrument so inspiring. I was fascinated with his unusual arrangements and his aggressive guitar tones. 

“He always stood out as a unique player,” he continued. “He was always, purely “Jeff Beck”. His solo albums were all groundbreaking, “ahead of their time”, and paved the way for me and so many other guitarists around the world. 

“I hope he knew how much I admired, revered and respected him. When I finish writing this I will go and listen to Jeff’s Where Were You a few times and thank him for giving us so much beautiful music.”

Sir Rod Stewart, with whom Beck played with as part of The Jeff Beck Group, wrote, “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.

“He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything.”

Others to write statements in memory of Beck include David Gilmour, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Jack Bruce, John Mayer, Joe Perry, Johnny Marr, Sammy Hagar, Mick Mars, Mike McCready, The Edge, and many more.

Some of those tributes can be found below.

A post shared by Joe Satriani (@joesatriani) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jimmy Page (@jimmypage) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more

A post shared by David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more

A post shared by Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by CARMEN VANDENBERG (@carmenvandenberg.bones) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Mike McCready (@mikemccreadypj) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more

A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more

A post shared by Joe Perry (@joeperryofficial) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more

A post shared by Jimi Hendrix (@jimihendrix) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more

A post shared by Zakk Wylde (@zakkwyldebls) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more

A post shared by Bernie Marsden 😎🎸❤️ (@berniemarsden) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

A post shared by Fender (@fender) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.