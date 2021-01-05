Jennifer Batten’s Guitar Cloud “Heroes” event to teach techniques from EVH, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Joni Mitchell

Given that Eddie Van Halen once asked Jennifer Batten to show him how to play his own Beat It solo, we can assume she knows a thing or two about teaching electric guitar.

More recently, Batten, who has played in Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck’s bands, has hosted the Guitar Cloud Symposium online lesson series. Now she’s just announced the newest Guitar Cloud event – a Deep Dives “Heroes” session decoding the techniques and creative strategies of four guitar legends: Eddie Van Halen, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Joni Mitchell.

In addition to Batten’s instructional on Jeff Beck, the Guitar Cloud Symposium features: Jefferson Starship guitarist Jude Gold, who also performs in the Van Halen tribute band Hot For Teacher, teaching the Eddie Van Halen lessons; Zepparella member Gretchen Menn on Jimmy Page’s playing and style; and guitarist Vicki Genfan, a “master of tunings, rhythmic tactics and songwriting techniques,” on Joni Mitchell guitar approach.

The "Heroes" live lesson event is a one-day, eight-hour full-immersion session that takes place January 16. Register at Guitar Cloud Symposium.