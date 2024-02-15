“A groundbreaking electric guitar amplifier that sets a new standard”: Ritter’s new Encore might just be the most luxurious guitar amp ever made – but it’s going to cost you $40,000

Every once in a while, a new product hits the market with the aim of completely changing the game. Flipping the script. Shaking up the status quo. Altering the landscape of the guitar world as we know it today. You get the picture.

Well, this time, it’s the turn of boutique German guitar builder Jens Ritter Instruments, which has purportedly ushered in an entirely new era of electric guitar culture (its words, not ours) with the release of the Encore.

You need only take one glance at the guitar amp itself to realize exactly what the Encore is about. To its credit, it looks like no other conventional guitar amp out there; rather, it looks like yet another piece of functional guitar furniture – a design approach that has been gaining popularity in the guitar world recently.

But its wild cosmetic and ergonomic design is combined with apparently an equally jaw-dropping set of specs that positions the Encore as not just an amp, but “an artifact of cultural significance, designed to bridge the past and future of music”.

What’s more, the Encore has been dubbed by the brand that masterminded it “a groundbreaking electric guitar amplifier that sets a new standard”.

This all comes at a cost. Not only is the Encore a harbinger of a bold new guitar world, it is also one of the most expensive new amps ever released, weighing in at $40,000.

So, what is it about the Encore that makes it such a statement piece? Well, the Encore is meticulously handwired, recruiting point-to-point construction and world-class components. That includes hand-selected tubes encased in 18-karat white gold covers. Frivolous? Possibly.

The two-channel amp also offers 58 watts of power, and is said to be tonally inspired by Jens Ritter’s favorite amplifiers: the Fender Bassman and Dumble Classic.

Other bougie specs include a polished stainless steel chassis – which is laser engraved with the names of guitar greats, customizable upon order – as well as ice-frosted, white gold-coated control knobs set with blue sapphires.

Sure, it looks the part, but how does it perform? Well, it’s got two clean channels on tap, as well as advanced tone shaping controls, a switchable serial effects loop, selectable mains voltage and flexible speaker impedance.

Two different 12” speakers are also included in the combo, which supposedly provide “musicians with an unparalleled sound experience”.

You won’t be surprised to hear this is not going to be a standard run amp. It is, instead, a limited-edition development, with each Encore unit taking up to seven months to build. What’s more, only three will be built annually.

“As digital AI continues to reshape the music landscape, Encore serves as a powerful reminder of the value and beauty of handmade music,” a press statement explained. “It is a tribute to the enduring legacy of tube amplifier culture, designed to celebrate the profound impact of human creativity on music.

“This limited-edition masterpiece heralds a renaissance in the electric guitar culture, paying homage to the golden era of tube amplifiers while pioneering a future where tradition and technological innovation coexist.”

To find out more, head over to Jens Ritter Instruments.