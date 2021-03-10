JHS Pedals’ Josh Scott has created “Pedals: The Musical” – yes, really – and will perform it live this weekend

In addition to building killer effects, JHS Pedals owner Josh Scott has of late been creating some must-see gear-geek content, including selling the first-ever Klon Centaur for $500,000 on Reverb and producing a video on what he deems to be the rarest guitar pedal on the planet – the Ibanez SK-10 Visual Super Product.

Now, Scott is unveiling Pedals: The Musical, “the world’s first-ever historically accurate musical comedy about guitar and guitar pedals.”

You can check out the trailer above.

Written by Scott, the live musical theater performance is touted as being in the vein of Saturday Night Live, Schoolhouse Rock! and Monty Python, and showcases the history, inventors and musicians behind some of the first inventions that changed guitar, and how they shaped pop culture.

Pedals: The Musical will premiere as a live YouTube event on March 13 and 14 at 8pm EST.

For more information, head to Pedals: The Musical.