JHS Pedals introduces the Overdrive Preamp pedal, inspired by a DOD 250 “that didn’t exist”

JHS Pedals has unveiled the Overdrive Preamp pedal: a clone of a classic DOD preamp/overdrive pedal circuit – one that predated the famous DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 – that brand owner Josh Scott says “didn’t exist."

Scott first stumbled upon the mystery pedal – which, despite the presence of a DOD logo, had a metal enclosure more akin to an Electro-Harmonix fixture – in 2019. Further inspection revealed “DOD Electronics Company” on the backplate, the home address of company founder, David Oreste Di Francesco, and the number 75.

A conversation between the pair a year later made clear the significance of Scott’s discovery. Indeed, according to Di Francesco, the JHS Pedal guru had happened upon only the 75th DOD pedal ever made, and one of the first 10 DOD Overdrive Preamp 250s ever sold.

As articulated by Scott, “This stompbox represented the genesis of 'America’s Pedal'. For a pedal historian, it was the equivalent of uncovering the Dead Sea Scrolls.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: JHS Pedals) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: JHS Pedals)

Besides the aesthetic differences, there were also a few key functional deviations that JHS Pedals’ newest offering takes inspiration from. It had mostly the same DOD 250 circuit, though contained components that were salvaged from old radios and electronics.

There was a second early big-box unit, too, that Scott studied, which unearthed a completely different clipping arrangement.

JHS’ pedal itself is immensely streamlined. Two control knobs adorn the front – Level and Gain – which take care of adjusting the overall output of the circuit, while letting you cut or boost the signal.

The aforementioned clipping arrangement is accessed via a nifty slider switch sandwiched between the two control knobs, promising users a variety of nuanced overdrive tones.

According to Scott, the circuit used “feels like a 250," though has more gain and grit, as well as a unique low/mid presence.

The JHS Overdrive Preamp is available now for $179.

To find out more, visit JHS Pedals.