“He was driven internally to build a home base where he could record everything he felt”: 38 unreleased Jimi Hendrix tracks recorded shortly before his death are set to be released for the first time

The recordings were captured at Hendrix’s Electric Lady studios with Mitch Mitchell and Billy Cox, and will be accompanied by a documentary on the studio’s creation

Jimi Hendrix
(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns)

A new Jimi Hendrix box set is coming, and it features 38 unreleased tracks recorded by the late electric guitar legend at his Electric Lady studio months before his death.

Since Hendrix’s untimely passing in September 1970, there have been many releases of B-Sides, rarities, re-masters, and other oddities, but very few offered new content.

