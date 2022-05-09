Hendrix: Electric Requiem is a graphic novel that charts the life of the guitar icon

A new graphic novel and biography of Jimi Hendrix – Hendrix: Electric Requiem – is set to be published on August 22, via Ablaze.

Written and illustrated by Mattia Colombara and Gianluca Maconi, Hendrix: Electric Requiem, opens with Hendrix entering the afterlife and reflecting upon the time he had on Earth.

Aside from this handy storytelling device and a little supposition, though, Electric Requiem largely draws a faithful line between key events in the guitarist’s life: from his difficult childhood through to his first encounter with a guitar and on to his key musical accomplishments, including Woodstock and Monterey Pop.

It also attempts to examine the enduring racism Hendrix faced throughout his life, even at the height of his success.

We’ve seen a preview and can tell you that it goes beyond the scope of your typical biography, attempting to dissect and visually reference the poetry of Hendrix’s lyrics, as well as his prodigious guitar talent. The artwork also makes the most of the source material, drawing (sometimes, perhaps a little too gratuitously) on the rich, psychedelic imagery of the era.

Ablaze’s own blurb describes the graphic novel as follows:

“A compelling trip into the mind and world of Jimi Hendrix. Electric Requiem is an exhilarating ride, from Jimi’s difficult beginnings in the South, plagued by racism, through his global stardom and triumph at Woodstock, and the excessive lifestyle of a rockstar. A rockstar who, even with all his experiences, never forgot where he came from.

“Skillfully written by Mattia Colombara and illustrated by Gianluca Maconi, this gripping tale of music, personal demons and thirst for glory is a must-have for any Jimi Hendrix fan.”

(Image credit: Ablaze Publishing)

If you’re interested in getting hold of a copy, Hendrix: Electric Requiem has a suggested retail price of $24.99.

You can preorder over on Amazon, or head to Ablaze Publishing for more information.