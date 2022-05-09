Hendrix: Electric Requiem is a graphic novel that charts the life of the guitar icon

By published

Arriving this August, the new comic tells the story of Jimi Hendrix’s complex personal and artistic life

Hendrix: Electric Requiem
(Image credit: Ablaze Publishing)

A new graphic novel and biography of Jimi Hendrix – Hendrix: Electric Requiem – is set to be published on August 22, via Ablaze.

Written and illustrated by Mattia Colombara and Gianluca Maconi, Hendrix: Electric Requiem, opens with Hendrix entering the afterlife and reflecting upon the time he had on Earth.

Aside from this handy storytelling device and a little supposition, though, Electric Requiem largely draws a faithful line between key events in the guitarist’s life: from his difficult childhood through to his first encounter with a guitar and on to his key musical accomplishments, including Woodstock and Monterey Pop.

It also attempts to examine the enduring racism Hendrix faced throughout his life, even at the height of his success. 

We’ve seen a preview and can tell you that it goes beyond the scope of your typical biography, attempting to dissect and visually reference the poetry of Hendrix’s lyrics, as well as his prodigious guitar talent. The artwork also makes the most of the source material, drawing (sometimes, perhaps a little too gratuitously) on the rich, psychedelic imagery of the era. 

Ablaze’s own blurb describes the graphic novel as follows:

“A compelling trip into the mind and world of Jimi Hendrix. Electric Requiem is an exhilarating ride, from Jimi’s difficult beginnings in the South, plagued by racism, through his global stardom and triumph at Woodstock, and the excessive lifestyle of a rockstar. A rockstar who, even with all his experiences, never forgot where he came from.

“Skillfully written by Mattia Colombara and illustrated by Gianluca Maconi, this gripping tale of music, personal demons and thirst for glory is a must-have for any Jimi Hendrix fan.”

Hendrix: Electric Requiem

(Image credit: Ablaze Publishing)

If you’re interested in getting hold of a copy, Hendrix: Electric Requiem has a suggested retail price of $24.99. 

You can preorder over on Amazon, or head to Ablaze Publishing for more information.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.