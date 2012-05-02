Jimi Hendrix Tribute Breaks Guinness Record for Largest Guitar Ensemble

"Are you sure you can hear me? I think I'm getting lost in the mix."

More than 7,000 guitarists of all kinds — electric, acoustic, bass, classical — gathered at Poland's Thanks Jimi Festival yesterday in order to break the Guinness world record for "Largest Guitar Ensemble" with a performance of Jimi Hendrix's rendition of "Hey Joe."

The record — which was set at the same event back in 2009 — was beaten by nearly a thousand participants, with a grand total of 7,273 guitarists turning out (compared to 6,346 in '09.)

You can check out video from the record-breaking jam below.