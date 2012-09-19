Jimmy Herring and Victor Wooten Announce Co-Headlining Fall Tour

Jimmy Herring and Victor Wooten have announced a co-headlining fall tour.

The tour will start November 1 in Charleston, South Carolina, and will wind up in Albany, New York, November 18.

Herring will be touring behind his new album, Subject To Change Without Notice, which was released on August 21 through Abstract Logix Records. Wooten will be promoting his two new releases, Words and Tones and the instrumental version Sword & Stone, both of which will be released September 25 through VIX Records.

Herring’s band consists of Jeff Sipe on drums, Neal Fountain on bass and keyboardist Matt Slocum. Wooten's band will feature Krystal Peterson on vocals, keyboards and drums; Kelly Gravely on vocals and drums; Derico Watson on vocals and drums; Anthony Wellington on bass, keyboards & vocals; Steve Bailey on bass, keyboards, trombone and vocals; and Dave Welsch on bass, trumpet, keyboards and vocals.

“I'm really looking forward to doing this tour with Victor Wooten and his band," Herring said. "He has literally blown me away every time I've heard him and I've heard him a lot. He is incredibly versatile and always in top form. Victor never has an 'off' night."

“I'm honored to be touring with my friend and great musician Jimmy Herring," Wooten said. "Our bands should complement each other very well. I'm a fan of everything he does and am really looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Jimmy Herring and Victor Wooten Band Fall Tour:

November 1 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

November 2 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

November 3 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC

November 4 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

November 5 Orange Peel Asheville, NC

November 7 Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC

November 8 The National Richmond, VA

November 9 The State Theatre Falls Church, VA

November 10 Steel Jam Bethlehem, PA

November 11 BB Kings Blues Club New York, NY

November 14 The Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA

November 15 Norwalk Concert Hall Norwalk, CT

November 16 Capitol Center for the Arts Concord, NH

November 17 Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Buffalo, NY

November 18 The Egg Hart Theatre Albany, NY

More Dates TBA

For more information, visit victorwooten.com and jimmyherring.net.