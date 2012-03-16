Jimmy Page to Release 'Lucifer Rising and Other Soundtracks' This Month

Jimmy Page has just announced the release of Lucifer Rising and Other Sound Tracks for March 20, a date specifically chosen for its connection to the spring equinox.

This marks the first time ever that these tracks have been officially released. (Songs were apparently released in 1987, although the legality of that release is very much in question.)

"The title music, along with other musical pieces recorded at my home studio in the early Seventies, have been revisited, remixed and released for the first time," Page said. "This is a musical diary of avant-garde compositions and experiments, one of which was to appear on the film Lucifer Rising. The collection has been exhumed and is now ready for public release."

The album will be available a standard edition on heavyweight vinyl, as well as deluxe and signed deluxe editions.

You can get more information, as well as register for the deluxe pre-orders, at jimmypage.com.

Page was commissioned to write a soundtrack for Kenneth Anger's 1972 film Lucifer Rising, which went unused in the final version of the film. Page makes a cameo in the movie, staring at a portrait of Aleister Crowley while holding an Egyptian stele.

Lucifer Rising and Other Sound Tracks

Side One

1) Lucifer Rising - Main Track

Side Two

1) Incubus

2) Damask

3) Unharmonics

4) Damask - Ambient

5) Lucifer Rising - Percussive Return