Joe Bonamassa’s mouth-watering amp collection is being modeled by IK Multimedia

Joe Bonamassa has shared video footage of his extensive touring guitar amp collection mic’d up in the studio and ready for modeling by Ampliube maker IK Multimedia.

Bonamassa wrote alongside the clip: “Ghost Boy!! Modeling the "Amp Shanty" for @ikmultimedia today. I wish every session was this easy. @oceanwaynashville”

The “amp shanty” is a Bonamassa’s preferred nickname for the collection of odd shapes, sizes and eras that makes up his onstage amp collection – currently, it seems, running at a mere eight amps.

The setup includes a 4x12 black cab built by Dutch amp guru Peter van Weelden. This features two sets of Electro-Voice EVM12L speakers, which are internally split into two 2x12 cabinets powered by two 1987 Marshall Jubilees (located near the end of the amp line-up) – one for wet (effected tone) and one dry. Elsewhere, on the Marshall front, there’s a further two ’86 50-watt JCM800s, which you’ll spot at the end of the clip.

Nearer to the front of the line, you’ll spot two ’50s Fender Twins (in black cases, as opposed to their original tweed). However, the rarest units in the setup are likely the four (yes, four!) Dumble amps – the highly sought-after units built by the late Alexander Dumble.

The rig in the video includes two Special Overdrive combos (one with silver and one with a diamond baffle) and two Dumble Special Overdrive heads (one tweed, one black). The heads are often used in conjunction with the Marshall Jubilees.

Finally, the Mesa box you’ll see is not an amp, but a Revolver rotating speaker. Stick around and you can catch a glimpse of Joe’s go-to ‘Boomer Board’, featuring a Hughes & Kettner Rotosphere, Boss DD-2, MXR Flanger, Ibanez Tube Screamer, Electro-Harmonix POG, Fulltone Supa-Trem, as well as Bonamassa’s signature Way Huge Overrated Special and Dunlop Fuzz Face.

In terms of the amps on display, all of which are used by Bonamassa on tour, it’s probably the most impressive backline you’ll see any player dare to take on the road.

The idea of a modelled package at a more universally attainable price is an exciting prospect, particularly if it has to meet JoBo’s tonal standards…