Joe Bonamassa gives Guitar World an exclusive video tour of his newly-acquired Albert King-inspired Flying V and ’59 Les Paul Custom "Black Beauty"

Joe Bonamassa’s new Abbey Road-recorded solo album, Royal Tea – inspired by British blues rock heroes like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin and Cream – is out today.

In celebration of its release, JoBo sat down to offer Guitar World a special peek at two recent additions to his massive electric guitar collection.

Given the sonic subject matter of the new Royal Tea, the two guitars Bonamassa shows us are, appropriately, a blues guitar and a rock guitar.

On the blues end of the spectrum we have a Flying V custom made by Dan Erlewine, the builder behind Albert King’s legendary Lucy guitar.

“I was lucky enough to play the original Lucy onstage for a tour in 2015, which was a tribute to the three Kings [Albert, B.B. and Freddie],” Bonamassa explains. “I loved the guitar so much that I ordered one from Dan.”

Like the original, JoBo’s guitar features a walnut body with period-correct Gibson humbuckers from the early ‘70s – and, of course, his name emblazoned down the fretboard.

Next up is a 1959 Les Paul Custom "Black Beauty" that belonged to Golden Earring guitarist George Kooymans. “George still has the original, the Radar Love guitar,” Bonamassa explains, “and this is a spare.”

“It’s been through the war, but it’s a great rock guitar. Hopefully it works.”

When you’re done ogling Joe’s new axes, listen to him lay down some serious blues rock riffing and shredding on Lookout Man!, the newest single and video from Royal Tea.

To pick up a copy of Royal Tea, step right this way.