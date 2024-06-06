“A brand-new Marshall and an Epiphone, if you dial it in right, can sound like a sunburst Les Paul through a vintage Bluesbreaker”: Joe Bonamassa explains why great tones are “much cheaper than people realize”

By
( )
Contributions from
published

The blues ace and vintage guitar collector says you don't need expensive gear to get classic tones

Joe Bonamassa performs on Day 8 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Joe Bonamassa may be an avid vintage guitar collector, but he has repeatedly asserted that great tones can still be achieved with modern budget gear.

He proved this theory in a video released back in March by online marketplace Reverb, where he recreated Jimi Hendrix's tones on 1970 live album Band of Gypsys using affordable gear.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from